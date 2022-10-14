US, Saudis level accusations at each other in wake of OPEC+ production cuts

Read full article on original website
Biden administration plans to announce additional oil reserve sales in wake of OPEC+ cut
The Biden administration is expected to sell 14 millions barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to lower gas prices.
Ukraine warns situation 'critical' after Russia attacks power grid
Ukraine warned Tuesday of an emerging "critical" risk to its power grid after President Volodymyr Zelensky said that repeated Russian bombardments had destroyed one-third of the country's power facilities as winter approaches. Zelensky described the repeated targeting of energy infrastructure as "another kind of Russian terrorist attacks".
Survey: Majority of Ukrainians want to keep fighting, approve of US leadership: Live updates
Seven out of ten Ukrainians surveyed in September said their country should continue fighting until they win. Live updates.
French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites
PARIS (AP) — Industries across France went on strike Tuesday to push for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation, ramping up the clash between workers and the government after weeks of walkouts that hobbled oil refineries and sparked gasoline shortages around the country. Rail and other transportation workers, trucking and bus companies, some high school teachers and public hospital employees have heeded a call by an oil workers’ union for French industry to push for salary increases and protest government intervention in the refinery strikes. Thousands also took to the streets Sunday to march against rising prices. Taxi driver Mohamed Mahrouk said he was fed up with both the strikers and the government for failing to reach a deal that officials have promised within a week to end disruptions. “It’s been two weeks,” Mahrouk said while queuing for fuel at a Paris gas station. “It’s starting to be too long now … a solution needs to be found.”
Liz Truss' waning power brings political plots, and jokes
LONDON — (AP) — Powerless, humiliated, labeled a "ghost" prime minister and compared unfavorably to a head of lettuce — this is not a good week for Liz Truss. Britain's prime minister was scrambling to recover her grasp on power Tuesday after her economic plans were ripped up and repudiated by a Treasury chief whom she was forced to appoint to avoid meltdown on the financial markets.
