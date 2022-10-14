ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Longterm Decision Regarding Omos & MVP

Omos made his debut in WWE a couple of years ago and largely saw success as one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside AJ Styles. He eventually lost the titles and feuded with other stars. Omos has been managed by MVP for a while now as well. They...
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event

The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star

Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
PWMania

Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon

Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match

You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
ringsidenews.com

Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title

Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time

WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
Yardbarker

Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline

Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown

With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Didn’t ‘Buy A Word’ Of Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Promo

Chris Jericho is a wrestling legend. Le Champion has been in the business for over 30 years and continues to do his work with ease and perfection. He had a take on the Bray Wyatt segment on SmackDown. The current ROH World Champion said that he thought it was fake,...
wrestlinginc.com

Dakota Kai Names WWE Star She Would Add To Damage CTRL

Ever since WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, Damage CTRL has been one of the most dominant groups in the company. Bayley has worked as the leader, and has brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the main roster, but will the faction end up adding more members? That hasn't been teased on television, but when speaking to "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," Kai named former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre as someone she thinks "would be such a good addition."
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Says Their Main Roster Call Up Was Trash

Main roster call-ups are always exciting, but unfortunately they don’t work out for everyone. It seemed that EC3 was primed to do big things when he was called up. However, his run on the main roster ultimately didn’t amount to much. At one point EC3 was making appearances...
stillrealtous.com

Big In-Ring Return Announced For WWE Raw

Fans have gotten used to seeing big returns on WWE programming in recent months and on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw it was Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows who returned to back up their friend AJ Styles. It looks like the former Raw Tag Team Champions will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy