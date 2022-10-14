“Spending time in a TORTURE colony” Brittney Griner’s horrifying ‘23 hours a day in tiny prison’ revealed

Read full article on original website
jerry svensky
4d ago
you would think she was the first and only American ever imprisoned in a foreign country as many articles written about her. the more I read the less I care and I never cared much to begin with
Reply(4)
117
Shawna Krohn
4d ago
What?? Griner didn’t respect The Good Ole USA when she was here!! Remember all she had was a bent knee—why now?? You’d think Griner would be grateful another Country wants her—Griner could wear those knees out!!
Reply
64
Big--D
4d ago
oh yeah the family is just missing out on the money and Christmas 🎁 wake up people she knew exactly what she was doing. i say good for her. don't be a drug smuggler
Reply(4)
50
Related
thesource.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
Brittney Griner's wife details call from Russian prison
Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.
Brittney Griner Is In Her ‘Weakest Moment’ And ‘Feels Like Her Life ‘Doesn’t Matter’
During an emotional interview with Gayle King, the athlete's wife, Cherelle Griner revealed that the star was at her "absolute weakest moment" as stress and fear from the case has begun to weigh heavy on her spirit.
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Brittney Griner News
Disturbing details are emerging from Brittney Griner's situation in prison. The WNBA star, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, has been in Russian detention since earlier this year, when she was arrested at the airport. We've learned that Griner is fearful that she'll have to...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
thecomeback.com
Putin aide throws cold water on Brittney Griner release
Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico who works extensively in hostage negotiations as part of his foundation, recently said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Russia would release imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner “before the end of the year.”. Griner is currently serving nine years in...
Spanish fascist’s family to exhume remains from Valley of the Fallen
The family of José Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of Spain’s fascist Falange party, will exhume his remains from the Valley of the Fallen outside Madrid before they are removed under new legislation designed to honour the victims of the civil war and the Franco dictatorship. Primo...
americanmilitarynews.com
If not the U.S., then who? Biden team says talk of US troop deployment to Haiti ‘premature’
Ever since the assassination of Haiti’s president last summer, the Biden administration has been planning for the possibility of the country’s potential collapse. The Department of Homeland Security has quietly readied for an unprecedented flow of refugees across the Florida Straits. And the Pentagon has gamed out what it would do if heavily armed gangs took control of the country’s seaports and fuel depots, triggering a grave humanitarian and security crisis.
FBI Held Training With Indian Cop Who Oversaw Unit Accused of Torture and Murder
In late July, Tahir Ashraf Bhatti, an Indian police official with a checkered history of alleged human rights abuses, tweeted a photo of himself in the U.S. He had come to Houston, according to the tweet, to attend an FBI training. Back home, Bhatti, a top cop for criminal investigations...
Fighter Jets, Missile Fly Over Korea in Latest Escalation on Nuclear Front
North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan as it sent aircraft near the border with South Korea, prompting Seoul to scramble jets.
dallasexpress.com
North Korea Provokes With More Missile Launches
As tensions on the Korean Peninsula rise, North Korea conducted another late-night rocket launch early Friday. The North Korean missile, originating from the Sunan area on Pyongyang’s outskirts, traveled approximately 400 miles and reached a maximum altitude of 31 miles, reported The Wall Street Journal. It ultimately landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.
Comments / 192