FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
Murray Ledger & Times
Men in Pink seen around Murray
MURRAY – If you have seen a man or two out and about wearing something pink as part of their attire, you can be assured they are participating in the Men in Pink campaign. The Men in Pink campaign is in its second year and these men are raising funds to benefit the Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center that is being built on the campus of the hospital. The center is scheduled to open in the spring.
wpsdlocal6.com
MUG MONDAY: WATCH, Inc. accepting aluminum can donations to help fund extensive community-integration program
MURRAY, KY — Murray's WATCH Inc. needs cans. Specifically, the non-profit group is asking community members to save and donate their aluminum cans to the program. WATCH will take the cans to be recycled and earn a little money in exchange — an easy way for them raise extra funds throughout the year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Another Paducah Greenway Trail segment set to close temporarily
PADUCAH — A section of the Paducah Greenway Trail will close temporarily starting Tuesday, the city says. The closure will allow a contractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency to take geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee between Northview Street and Burnett Street. The trail will be closed...
KFVS12
Heartland Pets on 10/14/22
Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West. Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West. The Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau. 13th Vintage Now Fashion Show returns Saturday. Updated: 12 hours...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake Up Weather: 10/18/2022
PADUCAH — Breezy with highs in the low 50s and an elevated fire risk this afternoon. Expect freezing temps in the upper 20s tomorrow morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Community Kitchen receives record-breaking $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers at Barbecue on the River
PADUCAH — Community Kitchen, a Paducah nonprofit feeding the hungry, received a donation of $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers Barbecue, they announced Friday. The Buzzard Brothers were raising money for Community Kitchen at this years' Barbecue on the River event. In the announcement, Executive Director Sally Michelson expressed her gratefulness...
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest
One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
KFVS12
Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center. According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday, October 15 around...
radionwtn.com
Murray Team Wins CrappieUSA Classic On Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.–A father and son team from Murray won the pro side of the weekend’s CrappieUSA Classic on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. Terry Adams and Terry Adams won with a two-day total weight of 22.77 pounds. Coming in second place is TJ Todd and Brian Hatch with...
wevv.com
Two people accused of stealing dog food from Hopkins County Humane Society
Two people have been arrested in connecting to a theft from a Tri-State animal shelter. Madisonville Police said 20-year-old Trevan Churchwell and 18-year old Tristan Jackson face Burglary and Criminal Mischief charges related to a break-in at the Hopkins County Humane Society storage unit along Dulin Street on October 14.
wfcnnews.com
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
wpsdlocal6.com
10/17 High School Volleyball
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball scores from Monday, Oct. 17. Marshall County 3, Calloway County 2. Carlisle County 3, Fulton City 0. McCracken County 3, Paducah Tilghman 0. CCA 3, St. Mary 0. Christian Fellowship 3, Murray 0. Caldwell County 3, Hopkins County...
KFVS12
Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West
Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hendron Fire Department responds to grass fire in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Hendron firefighters responded to a grass fire in McCracken County on Friday, amid a red flag warning from the National Weather Service. Friday's dry, windy weather conditions make for an increased risk of wildfires. The fire the Hendron Fire Department responded to Friday off on...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday
A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police locate 16-year-old reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 16-year old reported missing. Eli Whitley was last seen on 1730 N. 11th St., police say. Whitley is described as a Black male, 5'10" and 150 pounds. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes. If you have...
kbsi23.com
Storm chances Saturday evening (10/14/22)
Friday saw temperatures in the upper 70s, a bit warmer than normal thanks to stronger wind gusts out of the southwest and clear skies. Winds have been especially strong the past couple days, gusting upwards of 35 miles per hour, but we will be calming down as we transition into the weekend.
