“Not my KIDS on the field”- Tiger Woods exhibits true competitiveness while playing soccer, even if it’s with his kids

Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos
Anna Kournikova was one of the biggest stars in sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Russian tennis star rose to prominence with her impressive play in Grand Slams. While Kournikova never won one, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon. Kournikova was perhaps more known for her...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
LeBron James' Son Bronny Stuns Basketball World After Tournament Game Performance
The high school senior sparked a lot of excitement on Twitter after he dropped 31 points for his team.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek denies fan request for racquet after Pegula win: "Sorry I need them"
Iga Swiatek created laughter on the court in San Diego after her win over Jessica Pegula when she denied a fan request. Iga Swiatek battled past a very solid Jessica Pegula who won the first set but was unable to hold her nerve moving on as the Polish player turned things around. The match was also stopped twice due to rain and it was just a very stressful situation for all.
Tyler Herro Reacts To Jordan Poole Getting A Larger Extension Than Him: "I'm Super Happy For Him... Guys Get Paid In The League."
Tyler Herro is not mad that Jordan Poole got a larger contract extension than he did.
Golf Channel
After first LIV win, Brooks Koepka reveals big health update
Most of the celebration will come “behind closed doors,” he says, but Brooks Koepka will enjoy this win. He knows at some point, his right knee, as is, will no longer cooperate. Before the 32-year-old Koepka knocked off Peter Uihlein on the third playoff hole Sunday at the...
Lexi Thompson breaks three-year victory drought at Aramco Team Series event in New York
Lexi Thompson hoisted a trophy for the first time in three years at the Aramco Team Series in New York. The 27-year-old American star, who last won at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic, closed with a 69 at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point to win by three over Brooke Henderson and Madelene Sagstrom.
Klay Thompson Speaks Out On Draymond Green - Jordan Poole Situation: "Ring Night And Time Will Heal All Wounds."
Klay Thompson thinks that any tension between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole can be solved with ring night and time.
Golf Digest
Fred Couples has a case that he just played the best round in PGA Tour Champions history
There are any number of remarkable numbers that tell the story of the stunning round Fred Couples played on Sunday at the SAS Championship, but we’ll start with the most important: 60. The World Golf Hall of Famer had never shot a score that low in his 2,172 rounds on the PGA Tour or his 420 previous rounds on the PGA Tour Champions.
Kevin Na withdrew from LIV Golf Jeddah midway through the second round
Kevin Na hasn’t had much success on the golf course since leaving the PGA Tour behind and joining the LIV Golf Series. In five starts before this week’s Jeddah event, Na totaled zero top-10 finishes and three outside the top 30. During the second round in Saudi Arabia...
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
Brooks Koepka defeats teammate Peter Uihlein in three-hole playoff to win LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in the Kingdom couldn’t be decided with just 54 holes. Smash GC teammates Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein squared off in a $4 million playoff at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia after both players finished Sunday’s final round tied at 12 under. Repeating the 18th hole until a winner was decided, each player made birdie on the first two playoff holes before Koepka sealed the deal the third time around after Uihlein’s shot from the greenside bunker found the water.
tennisuptodate.com
¸Nadal's doctor provides health update ahead of his return
Rafael Nadal is scheduled to make his return at the Paris Masters and his doctor provided an update on his condition. Rafael Nadal's last singles match came at the US Open where he lost to Tiafoe. His next event was the Laver Cup where he teamed up with Roger Federer for his farewell match and since then he's been at home with his wife who recently gave birth.
In 2005, Michael Jordan Spoke On Players Leaving College Early For The NBA: "I'm A Firm Believer That A Player Should Be 20 Years Old Or Older Before Going To The Pros. Anything Less Than That Is Potentially Bad."
In an interview back in 2005, Michael Jordan explained why he thinks that an NBA prospect should not enter the draft before turning 20 years old.
Golf.com
‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour
Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
The Basketball Hall of Famer turned humanitarian, 56, was an eight-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA performer and six-time All-Defense selection.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. 2022 THE CJ CUP IN SOUTH CAROLINA: Field...
Sports World Praying For NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Today
On Saturday afternoon, the NBA announced legendary player Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for brain cancer. "NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor," the statement said. "He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment."
GolfWRX
LIV pro takes aim at ‘keyboard warriors’ and says players are working harder on LIV than PGA Tour
One of the most common talking points in the LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour debate has been whether or not the players who’ve made the jump to LIV still care about working on their games. With guaranteed contracts being unprecedented in golf, many critics speculate that so much extra...
CBS Sports
Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour despite numbers painting a different picture
Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer cared about. In a vacuum this was strange. Koepka is a four-time major champion, and the rest of the leaderboard was full of the same. Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were joined by Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann. Even the least objective golf fan has to admit that this was a pretty terrific leaderboard. Yet there seemed to be very little buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
