CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- This month, direct-to-consumer seafood brand Secret Island Salmon revolutionizes the seafood industry once again, introducing seven brand-new products that take the guesswork out of sourcing and seasoning. Joining the brand’s beloved Atlantic Salmon are Atlantic Salmon Hotdogs, Smoked Coho Salmon Bacon, Atlantic Salmon Burgers, Blackened Salmon, Whiskey Teriyaki Salmon, Cold Smoked Coho Salmon and Coho Salmon. Beginning on Tuesday, October 18th, consumers can purchase these packaged products on secretislandsalmon.com, either individually or as part of the newly curated Salmon Bundles. This rollout furthers Secret Island Salmon’s mission to elevate traditional seafood offerings through industry-leading practices, making sustainable seafood available to all. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005350/en/ (Photo Credit: Jenny Bravo)

22 MINUTES AGO