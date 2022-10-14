As the end of my term as your state senator approaches, I’ve spent some time reflecting on the past couple of years and all that we have been through together. When I was sworn into office in December 2020 as the state senator representing Senate District 13, our country was experiencing some of the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was hope that brighter days were ahead, but we all knew it would take hard work and cooperation to get us there. Nearly two years later, we still have work to do, but we can also look back on all of the good work we accomplished by listening to each other and working toward a common goal.

