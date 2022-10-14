Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
cryptoglobe.com
Chainlink ($LINK) Could Outperform Bitcoin Even as $BTC Is Expected to Rise, Crypto Analyst Says
Benjamin Cowen, a popular cryptocurrency analyst, has revealed that while he believes that the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) is set to appreciate in the near future, he believes that Chainlink ($LINK) could do even better. In an interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen laid out his bullish case for the decentralized...
bitcoinist.com
Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on MATIC?
MATIC, Polygon's native token has seen a steady price decline over the past 30 days. The crypto ranked thirteenth on CoinMarketCap, has gone from $0.93 to $0.73, a decrease of more than 21%. The shorter timeframe isn't looking good either, as MATIC's price has gone down almost 8% since 14 October. The current market capitalization stands at $6.4 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $242 million.
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023
Ripple, the company behind the world's sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Regulation Is Coming And Bitcoin Will Benefit
This is an opinion editorial by Shane Neagle, the editor-in-chief of “The Tokenist.”. The continued discussion about the need for a comprehensive U.S. regulatory framework to identify opportunities and risks within the rapidly growing Bitcoin sector has caught the attention of the wider public. Rostin Behnam, chairman of the...
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What’s in store for VET holders?
The past few days have been a bittersweet period for investors and stakeholders of VeChain. On one hand, its native token has lost almost 20% of its value in the past 30 days. But on the corporate front, VeChain has made some exciting announcements that may offset the anxiety from VET's price decline.
Yahoo!
Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide
Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s latest prediction-turned-reality can be an investor’s nightmare because…
Bitcoin’s [BTC] almost 5% recovery on 14 October might not be the icing on the cake needed for a bullish revival. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, such events occurring in a full-blown bear market indicated a catastrophic outcome. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Bitcoin for 2022-2023...
fullycrypto.com
Mastercard Introduces Institutional Crypto Trading Platform
Mastercard has announced an institutional crypto trading suite. Financial institutions will be able to offer safe and regulated crypto trading. Mastercard yesterday announced Crypto Source, a platform that enables financial institutions to bring secure crypto trading capabilities and services to their customers. The payments giant, which has said recently that it plans to bring crypto to the masses, will work with regulated and licensed crypto custody providers such as Paxos to grant financial institutions access to a comprehensive suite of trading services.
boundingintocrypto.com
Mastercard To Help Banks Offer Bitcoin And Crypto Trading – Bitcoin Magazine
Mastercard is set to announce plans today for a program to help institutions offer bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading, CNBC reported. Mastercard will work with Paxos to “bridge” the gap between banks and will manage the security and regulatory compliance, two big reasons many banks have stated for avoiding bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Slams SEC, Says Regulator Has No Regard for Those Harmed by XRP Lawsuit
The chief executive of Ripple Labs is sounding off against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying that the regulatory agency doesn’t care about those it harmed with its XRP lawsuit. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tells his 662,000 Twitter followers that the SEC’s lawsuit isn’t about upholding the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Jumps After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is rallying following news that top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the project to its listing roadmap. Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, has seen more than a 16% price increase in the days following Coinbase’s announcement via Twitter.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem
Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: What 50% OFAC censored blocks mean for the ETH blockchain
Ethereum [ETH], as of 14 October, witnessed a never-seen-before surge in censorship as over 50% blocks created over the past day. These blocks came under the purview of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) following compliance recommendations. The development meant that more than half of...
