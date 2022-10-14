James Russell Palmer, 84 of Indiana, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Henry Clay Villa in Markleysburg, Pennsylvania. The son of Ira Bain and Ruth C. (Russell) Palmer, he was born March 22, 1938, in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Mr. Palmer taught music and was the band director at Conemaugh Valley School District, before returning to college to earn his master’s degree. James then became a professor of Sociology at Edinboro University, where he retired in 2001. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and was an active member of the Indiana Ballroom Dance Club (“IBDC”). His hobbies consisted of antique cars, tennis, golf, traveling, and singing, where he sang in the choir at Calvary Presbyterian for many years.

