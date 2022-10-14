ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seguintoday.com

Candidates Corner: City of Seguin, District 8

The Seguin Daily News today continues to highlight the local candidates appearing on the November 8, 2022, General Election. Each candidate was asked to respond to the following three questions. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Friday, Nov.4. Today’s featured contest is the race for City of Seguin, District 8. The winner will replace Councilman Mark Herbold who can no longer run due to term limits.
SEGUIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County

Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998

October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
VICTORIA, TX
fox7austin.com

Criminal charges filed against Travis County poll watcher for her actions on Election Day 2020

AUSTIN, Texas - Two criminal charges have been filed against a Travis County woman due to her actions at an election count in November 2020. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Jennifer Fleck is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by refusing to leave Travis County property after engaging in conduct that interfered with the ability of Travis County employees to complete the election count on Nov. 2, 2020.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin Today steps into Fall

The October issue of Seguin Today is officially at a newsstand near you!. It’s still warm out, but that hasn’t stopped Guadalupe County from embracing the changing of the seasons. Fall means Friday Night Football and late-night runs to What-a-burger. It means family bonfires (when there’s no burn ban) and memories painted in the season’s colors, warm and cozy. So grab your favorite blanket and a warm beverage and cozy up in a comfy spot to read this month’s issue of Seguin Today. You won’t regret it.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio surpasses goal to get hundreds of homeless people off streets

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio became the first community in the U.S. to surpass a nationwide effort to help end homelessness, city officials announced Monday. “Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told city officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

I-35 South access road lane closure to take place Oct. 19-20 in New Braunfels

New Braunfels drivers can expect a lane closure on the 1000 block of the I-35 South access road and South Walnut Avenue as construction takes place. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A lane closure will occur on the 1000 block of the I-35 South access road and South Walnut Avenue for scheduled maintenance to repair wastewater infrastructure on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. each day.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Trial date finally set for Andre McDonald

SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of killing his wife and burning her body will finally be going to trial on Jan. 17. Andre McDonald is charged with the 2019 murder of his wife Andreen McDonald. It’s been almost a year since McDonald’s last hearing when his bond was...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Son inherits the legacy of late labor leader Jaime Martinez

SAN ANTONIO – The home of the Cesar E. Chavez Legacy and Educational Foundation has been a landmark near the East Side for over a decade. But since the passing of its founder, Jaime Martinez in 2017, the building in the 1500 block of E. Commerce is now home to IUE-CWA Local 86780.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

