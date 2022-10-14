Read full article on original website
Related
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, October 17th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Alex Zweeres, of Morris for DUI. He posted bond and has a court date on November 28th. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 59-year-old Denny Russell, of Ottawa for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released. Also arrested was 49-year-old Altie Ingram, of Oswego, for driving while license suspended. Ingram posted bond and was released.
ABC7 Chicago
Prosecutors dismiss domestic violence case against Cook County judge arrested at Beverly home
CHICAGO -- Prosecutors have dismissed a domestic violence case against a Cook County judge after the woman who filed the complaint decided not to proceed with the charges, officials said Monday. Cook County Circuit Judge Carl Boyd - assigned to the 6th Municipal District in the Markham courthouse - was...
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating
AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop operated an unlicensed security company, used CPD database to look up people the firm ‘encountered,’ inspector general says
A Lakeview-based Chicago police officer operated an unlicensed private security company, helped run a second unlicensed security firm with his children and used Chicago Police Department resources in the operation of both companies, the Chicago Office of Inspector General says in its latest quarterly report. Some of the firms’ security...
You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping
A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Gas Station & Minooka Liquor Store Burglarized
Two businesses in Grundy County were burglarized on Friday morning. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 this morning. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole...
22-year-old accused of carjacking a pregnant woman at gunpoint gets 40-year sentence
The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office announced a 22-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for carjacking a pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint in Downers Grove. The incident happened in 2019.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 15th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Jayme Rury, 53, of Joliet for possession of a...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man facing drug charges in LaSalle County
An Aurora man is under arrest for drug charges following an investigation by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT). Police arrested 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews, of Aurora, Thursday on a warrant for delivery of a controlled substance. TRIDENT alleges that Andrews sold one gram of cocaine to TRIDENT agents on two occasions. The investigation was focused in the Ottawa area.
Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas, 29 Cory Trapp, 44 Jawan Smith, 24 Calvin Wright, 36 Leonard Green, 39 Takelia Dorsey, 34 Bobbi Prindle, 36 Elton Pendleton, 52 […]
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man arrested after fleeing from police following crash
An Aurora man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle and fled from police early Saturday morning in Plano. 27-year-old Angel M. Leal, of Aurora, is charged with DUI, driving on a revoked licence, obstructing police officers, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and a few others.
wjol.com
One Person Seriously Injured In Fiday Road Crash
On October 17, 2022, at 3:28 PM, Officers responded to Fiday Road at Northeast Frontage Road for a single-vehicle accident with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a Honda Civic driven by a 43-year-old male Joliet resident was westbound on Fiday Road approaching Northeast Frontage Road. The vehicle continued westbound through the intersection and came to a stop after colliding with the concrete sound wall along Interstate 55. The victim was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries.
History made after Illinois State Treasurer returns $11M to Chicago man's family
CHICAGO - History was made this week after the Illinois State Treasurer's office returned $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man who died of natural causes in 2016. Treasurer Michael Frerich said it is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the history of the nation. Little...
nypressnews.com
Cook County Crime Stoppers offering $15,000 reward for information on shooting of Kenneth Early
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Crime Stoppers are ramping up their efforts to find a killer. The organization is handing out flyers in hopes someone will see them and speak up. On Aug. 12, 62-year-old Kenneth Early was found in his car at a stop sign, suffering from a gunshot wound.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police warn of card skimmers at gas station
The Montgomery Police Department says that it has taken a report of card skimmers on the gas pumps at the Gas N Wash gas station located at 1055 Orchard Road in Montgomery. In a statement on Sunday, the police department advises anyone who used the gas pumps at the station to monitor their accounts. Police are not sure how long the skimmers were there. An investigation is ongoing.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say
CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
Woman, 87, Found Dead at Chicago Senior Apartments Died From Assault: Authorities
An 87-year-old woman found dead inside a Douglas senior apartment building died from injuries sustained in an assault, authorities revealed Sunday. Following an autopsy, the death of Mae Brown was ruled a homicide due to multiple assault injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday. Police were called on...
J Parker shooting: Man ID'd after shot, killed during fight at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was killed in a fight-turned-shooting a North Side hotel lounge, Chicago police said.
KCJJ
Armed Illinois man arrested after traffic stop near Lone Tree
An armed Illinois man has been arrested after a traffic stop near Lone Tree. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports pulling over a 2018 BMW 760 on Highway 22 near Utah Avenue just before 2am Saturday. The vehicle had reportedly been speeding at 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone and crossing the fog and center line multiple times.
Comments / 0