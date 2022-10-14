ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dwyane Wade's Attempt At Humor Displays The Longevity Of LeBron James

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whVar_0iYmW9AN00

James is entering his 20th season because the strong commitment to preserving his body

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was only trying to be funny.

Back in 2011, the Heat's Big Three era of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh were gearing up for their second training camp together. After practice, James had a few bags of ice on his knees making sure he would be fresh for the next day.

He was 27 at the time, so Wade felt the need to poke fun.

"What are you doing," Wade says. "What is it all that? You got all this ice on you like you 35."

What was meant as a joke is the reason James is still going strong 11 years later. Now at 38, his longevity is a product of the willingness to take care of his body at all time. Reports have said he spends $1.5 million on training.

It has led to James playing at peak level because the amount of time he puts in. Last year 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At some point during season No. 20, he will surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA

Cavaliers Waive Five Players

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
CLEVELAND, OH
Complex

Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress

Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
950
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy