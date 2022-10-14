Right now, the crypto market is sending a clear signal that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has won the battle of the Layer 1 blockchains. While it might be down 65% for the year, every one of its primary Layer 1 blockchain challengers has seen even bigger losses. For example, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 73%, Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is down 81%, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down 82%, Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is down 86%, and Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is down 92%.

2 HOURS AGO