Why Airbnb Stock Climbed Today
Growth stocks including Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) charged higher Monday after a fiscal policy about-face in the U.K. jolted global markets. In addition, Bank of America delivered a solid earnings report, the latest data point to show that the U.S. economy remains stable despite rising interest rates and high inflation. There...
Strength Seen in LG Display (LPL): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
LG Display LPL shares soared 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from...
Daily Markets: Market Tries to Sustain Rally
Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board except for China’s Shanghai Composite, which declined 0.13%. India’s Sensex rose 0.94%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 1.22% South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.36%, Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.42% higher, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries was up 1.78%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng set the pace, up 1.82% on a broad rally led by Technology names.
Better Buy: Ripple vs. Shiba Inu
The inflation-flavored 2022 has been a brutal year for most cryptocurrencies. The Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) meme coin has fallen 88% from last October's all-time highs. The XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) token, which powers the Ripple network's international payments, is down 65% over the same period. Both digital assets took a deeper cut than the stock market; the S&P 500 index is only down 22% over the same span.
Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
With shares falling 37% and 60% in the respective six months and nine, Netflix (NFLX) stock has significantly underperformed the market in 2022. Currently down 61% year to date, compared to the 23% decline in the S&P 500 index, the market appears to assume that the growth story at Netflix is over. Is now a buying opportunity?
2 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down 80% and Ready to Pop
Right now, the crypto market is sending a clear signal that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has won the battle of the Layer 1 blockchains. While it might be down 65% for the year, every one of its primary Layer 1 blockchain challengers has seen even bigger losses. For example, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 73%, Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is down 81%, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down 82%, Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is down 86%, and Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is down 92%.
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was as Good as Gold Today
As the days grow shorter and we head into winter, could the crypto winter be thawing? Judging by the latest price moves for many cryptocurrencies, at least some investors have such a hope. On Monday, optimism about this and an upcoming quarterly-earnings release boosted the share price of crypto-leaning bank...
SolarWinds (SWI) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
SolarWinds SWI shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks. The increase in...
Got $1,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
In the current market downturn, it's been challenging to find growth stocks capitalizing on large opportunities and also achieving profitability. This combination is the holy grail for growth investors. It generally indicates a company with a profitable business model that can flourish because it's taking market share in a lucrative industry.
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Splunk (SPLK) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $74.04. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% loss over the past four weeks. The stock price...
Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip
This has not been a pretty year for Wall Street. Since hitting their respective all-time highs within the past year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. This means all three major U.S. stock indexes are now in a bear market.
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
Why Fox Corporation Stock Plummeted on Monday
Blockbuster mergers between major companies can often get investors excited. But that certainly wasn't the case Monday with the potential tie-up of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) and its close corporate relative, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS). Although the latter's share price bumped up modestly on the scuttlebutt, market participants traded both classes of Fox's stock down at rates approaching 10%.
BUZZ-COMMENT-Bitcoin walking a tightrope after an 11-month slide
Since bitcoin's pullback to $17,592 in June from a November 2021 $69,0000 high, the cryptocurrency has moved sideways, holding at tighter levels as it struggles to lift away from the June lows. Oct 18 (Reuters) - Since bitcoin's pullback to $17,592 in June from a November 2021 $69,0000 high, the...
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): Bull Case Still Strong Despite Lowered Guidance
Amid the increasing sanctions on U.S. semiconductor chip exports to China, wafer fab equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined the bandwagon of chip companies that now expect a performance squeeze in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton remains bullish on the durable prospects of the company. Last week,...
Why Amazon Stock Popped Today
Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped 6.5% on Monday after Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) delivered stronger-than-anticipated financial results -- and sparked a broad rally in the stock market. So what. Bank of America's revenue and earnings bested Wall Street's expectations, driven by trading gains and higher interest income. But...
Apple Is Using Streaming to Unlock Another Growing Business
When Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) launched Apple TV+ nearly three years ago, it offered a year of the streaming service as a free add-on for any device purchasers. Still priced at $4.99 per month, profits don't appear to be at the top of Apple's priorities for the business. Despite its massive...
China's EV giant BYD sees Q3 profit more than quadrupling, shares jump
BYD Co, China's biggest electric car maker, said it expects third-quarter net profit to more than quadruple due to robust sales and a better product mix - a forecast that sent its shares surging. Adds details, context. Oct 18 (Reuters) - BYD Co 002594.SZ, China's biggest electric car maker, said...
Credo Announces 1.6Tbps OSFP-XD HiWire AECs Targeting Hyperscaler Spine Switching
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced the 1.6Tb OSFP-XD HiWire CLOS Active Electrical Cable (AEC) supporting lengths up to 2.75m in a thin, compact, cable form factor to support the dense spine switching requirements for next generation hyperscale data centers. The new 1.6Tbps AEC will be showcased at the OCP Summit at the San Jose Convention Center in the Credo Booth (A2) and the OCP Experience Center, October 18-20, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005601/en/ Credo Announces 1.6Tbps OSFP-XD HiWire AECs Targeting Hyperscaler Spine Switching (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tricentis Invests in Continuous Testing Innovation, Expands its Growing Product Portfolio
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Tricentis, a global leader in enterprise continuous testing, today announced the launch of Tricentis NeoLoad 9.0, and new products Tricentis Test Management for Jira and Tricentis Test Automation for Salesforce. The solutions expand the company’s market leading capabilities in continuous performance testing, test management, and test automation aimed at improving application quality and delivery time for better business-critical outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005079/en/ Tricentis NeoLoad now includes RealBrowser, a major new capability that adds browser-based testing along with existing protocol coverage in a single solution. (Graphic: Business Wire)
