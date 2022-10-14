Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Montco-Adjacent Locale Rumored to Be the Next Location of an Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location in Bensalem will benefit grocery shoppers in northeastern Montgomery County. A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new grocer for the Bensalem Patch.
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
Longstanding Bucks County Bookstore Trades Hands, Continues Operations in Popular Riverside Town
The popular bookshop is considered a required visit in the Bucks County town.Image via Farley's Bookshop. A popular bookshop in the Bucks County area recently saw a change in ownership, with several employees taking over the well-known store.
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Acme Supermarket Owner Albertson Sold to Kroger
Customers leave the Acme Market in the Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center. The owner of Acme supermarket, Albertsons, is being sold to Kroger for $20 billion, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Acme Markets once dominated the Philadelphia supermarket scene. The Malvern-based supermarket chain was sold to Idaho-based...
Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County
Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
Peddler’s Village Sets Date to Flip On Its Holiday Lights
I know you're still enjoying Spooky Season, but, this news is too big not to pass along. I just heard from Peddler's Village that they've set the date for its Grand Illumination Celebration, the night they flip the switch on for all of the amazing holiday lights. Trust me, you...
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
CBRE Arranges $7.4 Million Sale of Veterinary Practice in Norristown, PA
CBRE announced today the $7.4 million sale of a 25,150 sq. ft. veterinary practice located at 2626 Van Buren Avenue in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The CBRE Net Lease Team comprised of Michael Shover, Matthew Gorman, Thomas Finnegan, and Rob Thompson represented the seller, LMP Van Buren LLC, a local fund who bought the property in 2019, while also procuring the buyer, CVVF Norristown-Met LLC, who is based in Nashville, TN and has a fund dedicated to buying veterinary practices.
A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA
We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Warminster Food Bank receives $10,000 donation
Giant Supermarket of Warminster recently donated $10,000 to Warminster Food Bank, which serves over 800 individuals and 200 families each month in Bucks and Montgomery counties. “Giant’s gift of funds and volunteers came at just the right time,” said Mike Cerino, director, Warminster Food Bank. “As inflation continues to rise,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server
Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
Look No Further Than Clifton Heights for Good Drinks
A mango martini at the Original Clam Tavern in Clifton Heights. The Philadelphia region has plenty of variety when it comes to wetting your whistle, whether it’s a cutting-edge cocktail, a bone-dry wine, or a really good beer. A more traditional no-frill cocktail drinking experience can be found at...
Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania
There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
Public Outreach by Skippack Fire Company
The last couple of weeks have been very busy for Skippack Fire Company. In addition to responding to calls for fire and rescue services we have been participating in many fire prevention activities at local schools and daycares. Although we were sad to cancel our own open house, our members attended numerous open houses across our area where we spoke to attendees about fire safety and our equipment. On Saturday we started our day at the grand opening of the new firehouse in Upper Providence, where we attended the opening ceremony and stood by to respond to local calls during the ceremony. In the evening we did another standby at the "Big Bad Bonfire" at Spring Mountain with our new ATV. As this busy outreach season draws to a close we want to thank our members for their extra efforts and to thank you for the support we receive from our community.
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
