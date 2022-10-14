The last couple of weeks have been very busy for Skippack Fire Company. In addition to responding to calls for fire and rescue services we have been participating in many fire prevention activities at local schools and daycares. Although we were sad to cancel our own open house, our members attended numerous open houses across our area where we spoke to attendees about fire safety and our equipment. On Saturday we started our day at the grand opening of the new firehouse in Upper Providence, where we attended the opening ceremony and stood by to respond to local calls during the ceremony. In the evening we did another standby at the "Big Bad Bonfire" at Spring Mountain with our new ATV. As this busy outreach season draws to a close we want to thank our members for their extra efforts and to thank you for the support we receive from our community.

SKIPPACK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO