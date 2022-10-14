This home in Berlin, Maryland, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 4,655 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kimberly Heaney. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. You won’t have far to go when entering from within your guest quarters, complete with living room, bathroom and hookup for stackable washer and dryer, with it's own separate private entrance. Primary bedroom and bath with shower jacuzzi tub, occupy the space behind the main kitchen with its own balcony overlooking your water views. Bring the entertainment in from the ground level patio into your theatre or great room with wood burning fireplace and an area equipped with its own kitchenette to serve your guests a nice bottle of wine and appetizers. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. In the evening enjoy the walkway with lighting leading you from the rear patio with confidence to your Trex decking pier and floating dock, complete with water and electric. Pull up to your 9x10 insulated garage doors with 15 ft ceilings and remote, into your 2-zone radiant heat on first level of home allowing a warm garage floor in the winter.

BERLIN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO