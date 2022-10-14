ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Henry Eisemann
3d ago

ya just more cheàp housing. soon it Will look as a slum sat and looked at some of the people hanging out it will eventually be as Baden Ormond st complex looked. high density housing promoted by looooooooooooovorly

9
 

wxxinews.org

Cleanup continues after massive commercial building fire in Rochester

Fire crews and businesses continue to clean up after a massive fire Sunday at a large commercial building on Rochester’s east side. The fire was at a building that took up nearly an entire block on Leighton Avenue. City fire department spokesman, Captain David Abdoch said that building contains storage space as well as some businesses.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Hospitalized in Rochester Warehouse Fire

Firefighters say a man working on his car accidentally set the huge fire last night at a storage building on Rochester's east side. It broke out last night on Leighton Avenue at Greenleaf Street. The building reportedly had storage units for cars and area businesses. RFD Lieutenant David Abdoch says...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

PETA protests outside Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A protest happened Monday outside the Wegmans on East Avenue. Animal rights activists demonstrated against Plainville Farms. The protesters say there are documented incidents of animal cruelty against birds. Wegmans released a statement saying the animal abuse video captured at the Pennsylvania turkey farms is deeply...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD celebrates new wave of future officers

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Catalytic converter thefts in Henrietta

Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's office says UPS was one of the latest targets for catalytic converter thefts. Five were stolen from the Lehigh Station facility last week. Police say the most recent report of stolen catalytic converters happened overnight between the 11th and the 12th of...
HENRIETTA, NY
AdWeek

Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Who Owns A Photo Of Your Face? A Rochester Teenager & Privacy Rights

In the 1890s, Rochester teenager Abigail Roberson was surprised to learn that a portrait she had taken at a local photographic studio was being used on 25,000 lithographic posters created by the Rochester Folding-Box Company to advertise Franklin Mills flour, without her prior knowledge or consent. The poster, reading “Flour...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

2022 Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced

Twelve images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along with 12 honorable mentions. Winners hail from across the Canalway Corridor and remind everyone that the NYS Canal System is a state and national treasure worthy of preservation and celebration.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing woman from Perinton found dead on Ravine Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said the woman who they found dead on Sunday on Ravine Avenue was 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca, who was reported missing earlier. Bellanca hadn’t been seen since she left her home on Belinda Crescent in Perinton on Friday, driving an SUV. She was reported missing on Sunday at around 3 p.m. and was found dead five hours later.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Armed robbery at Rite Aid on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 3:30 p.m. RPD officers were sent to the Rite Aid in the 500 block of Portland Avenue for the report of a gunpoint robbery involving at least one armed suspect. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money/merchandise when the police arrived. No one was injured as a result of the incident.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
ROCHESTER, NY

