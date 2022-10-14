Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Meet the candidates running for Surgoinsville mayor
SURGOINSVILLE — Three candidates are running for the position of Surgoinsville mayor in the November municipal election. The Times News asked all of them the same five questions. Below are the unedited responses for the third candidate.
Johnson City Press
Erwin Board of Mayor and Alderman candidates discuss growth, development and more
Early voting will kick off in Unicoi County on Wednesday and three seats on the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen are up for grabs. There are five candidates running for a position on the Erwin BMA. The Johnson City Press sent a questionnaire to each of those candidates.
Johnson City Press
City Commissioner Jenny Brock talks running for re-election, issues facing the city, affordable housing
Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock is one of four people vying for two open seats on the Johnson City Commission. Brock, who served as mayor from 2018 to 2020, is seeking a third term on the commission. Brock was the top vote-getter in her last election in 2018 and has been a member of the commission since 2013. Brock and fellow incumbent John Hunter will be challenged for their seats by John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.
Johnson City Press
Budget Inn rezoning dies for second time at Unicoi BMA
Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road. The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
Johnson City Press
City Commission candidate Jay Emberton talks reasons for running, affordable housing and plans if elected
Retired Army officer Jay A. Emberton is one of four people running for two seats on the Johnson City Commission. Emberton, according to his website, is a small business owner and has served on the Washington County Democratic Party’s executive committee as a representative for District 7.
Johnson City Press
Kelly Wolfe on why he's running for re-election to the Jonesborough BMA
After being appointed as an alderman earlier this year, former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe is unopposed in seeking re-election to Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Wolfe was appointed to the board in April following Alderman Stephen Callahan’s resignation earlier that month. Prior to that, Wolfe served a decade...
Johnson City Press
Virginia Causey on why she's running for re-election to Jonesborough BMA
Jonesborough Alderwoman Virginia Causey is seeking re-election to the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen for her second full term in office. Causey, a long-time town employee, was appointed to serve on the board in 2018 following the resignation of then-mayor Kelly Wolfe. She was elected to her first full term in 2018, and is running unopposed for a second full term in office. Causey and Alderman Kelly Wolfe are the only two candidates who qualified for the board’s two open seats this election.
Johnson City Press
Downtown redevelopment expansion, moving forward with library renovation plans up for BMA votes Tuesday
KINGSPORT — City leaders Tuesday will consider a resolution expanding the Downtown Redevelopment District by 24 acres along Center Street. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen or BMA also will consider moving forward with seeking construction documents and specifications to renovate of the Kingsport Public Library, with construction possibly starting in late spring, as well as allowing the mayor to sign off on a proposed dental clinic.
Johnson City Press
Candidates answer questions in Tennessee's 3rd Senate District race
Kate Craig, a former chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, is challenging eight-term Republican incumbent Rusty Crowe in the Nov. 8 race for Tennessee’s 3rd Senate District. Crowe was first elected to the state General Assembly in 1990. Craig, a Johnson City Democrat and community advocate, is making...
brianhornback.com
Go Rest High on that Mountain, Steve Williams
This morning on Facebook, I learned that my friend and East TN Attorney Steve Williams had passed after fighting cancer vigorously and vigilantly. I first met Steve back in 2013 when he was a Republican candidate for Knox County Criminal Court Clerk on May 6, 2014, a three way race with Mike Hammond and Jason Hunnicutt. Hammond won the Primary and General Election and is our Clerk today.
Johnson City Press
A walk in Bob Miller's shoes: Celebrating 104 years of life
KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner. Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
Johnson City Press
Montrose Court residents celebrate city landmark's 100th anniversary
Montrose Court residents celebrated the Johnson City landmark’s 100th anniversary with a party on Saturday. Members of the Montrose Court homeowner’s association served hotdogs, french fries and cake to Tree Street neighbors to celebrate the historic building’s centennial.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan East's SWAG Shop a project of group supporting school
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School has a PAC. No, it’s not a political action committee but rather a group that provides clothing and other items to students and works to improve the campus.
Johnson City Press
Because of You campaign raises $32,000 for Northeast scholarships
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's annual Because of You Campaign fund-raiser generated $33,220 to fund student programs through the Northeast State Foundation. "I came on campus in the middle of the Because of You Campaign; it reminded me of the joy, value, and purpose of Northeast State Community...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission appropriates $1.1 million for replacing windows and gutters of courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Courthouse will be getting new windows and new gutters to correct some drafts and leaks that have caused some structural damage to the landmark building. The Carter County Commission voted 23-1 on Monday night to appropriate $1,127,500 from a fund in the county budget...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 18
Oct. 18, 1888: According to The Comet, “Mr. James Shelburne, of Milligan, who has been scouring the country buying wheat, was here to-day.”. “W. B. Taylor, the Nimrod of our town, killed an owl this morning which measured four feet four inches from tip to tip of wings.”
Johnson City Press
Civil War scholar speaking at ETSU
The Bible played a crucial role in the Civil War. That’s the argument put forward by Dr. James P. Byrd, a Vanderbilt University professor who is coming to East Tennessee State University to speak about his book “A Holy Baptism of Fire: The Bible and the American Civil War” published by Oxford University Press.
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
Johnson City Press
JC woman charged with introduction of contraband
A Johnson City woman was charged with introduction of contraband in a penal institution by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Deputies discovered several anomalies on a body scan while booking Taylar L. Hayes, 31, into the facility, according to a press release. Hayes was found to have one bag containing blue and white pills, a second bag containing a white powdered substance and a third bag of a purplish blue substance.
