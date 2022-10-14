ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Lynette Moore
3d ago

This comes up every Halloween. There is nothing haunted about this bridge. I've been there many many times when I was a teenager into early adulthood. It was a fun place to go.

Related
Johnson City Press

Gene Estep has seen a lot of changes as a movie projectionist

ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the opening of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
East Tennessean

What haunts ETSU’s campus?

As fall is getting underway and Halloween is fast approaching, tales of ETSU’s haunted campus begin to circulate once again. A popular spooky tale is about “marble boy” in Lucille Clement Hall. As an RA of that building, I’m required to walk it late into the night, and I can promise that it’s just as eerie as one imagines.
Johnson City Press

Civil War scholar speaking at ETSU

The Bible played a crucial role in the Civil War. That’s the argument put forward by Dr. James P. Byrd, a Vanderbilt University professor who is coming to East Tennessee State University to speak about his book “A Holy Baptism of Fire: The Bible and the American Civil War” published by Oxford University Press.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 18

Oct. 18, 1888: According to The Comet, “Mr. James Shelburne, of Milligan, who has been scouring the country buying wheat, was here to-day.”. “W. B. Taylor, the Nimrod of our town, killed an owl this morning which measured four feet four inches from tip to tip of wings.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Leaf-peeping season in full swing

WISE, Va. — If you're a leaf peeper looking for spectacular fall color, you need not travel far. Science and scenery ensure that areas in and around UVA Wise in nearby Wise County, Virginia, offer some of the region's most vibrant and longest-lasting fall colors.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Musket Bowl has ingredients to be special again

Discounting the possibility of an all-out battle in store for Daniel Boone in Friday’s Musket Bowl seems similar to brushing aside history like a random pile of leaves. This doesn’t figure to be a cakewalk for the Trailblazers, and there are a couple of important factors to consider.
GRAY, TN
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Pigeon Forge 2022

Named after the Little Pigeon River that flows through this picturesque alpine community, Pigeon Forge is the best destination to unravel the scenic splendors of the Great Smokies and immerse in the contemporary entertainment venues and theme parks of Eastern Tennessee. Travellers are advised to find a centrally located accommodation...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Johnson City Press

Budget Inn rezoning dies for second time at Unicoi BMA

Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road. The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
Kingsport Times-News

Heritage Days Festival celebrates history and brings the community together

ROGERSVILLE — The 43rd annual Heritage Days Festival celebrates the pioneering history of the region and brings the community together. The event kicked off Friday with the chili cook-off, sponsored by First Community Bank. Six groups battled for the first- and second-place prize along with people’s choice awards for most unique flavor, most creative, best toppings, and spiciest.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains

A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WJHL

Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Two dead following Bristol house fire

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died following a house fire in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the fire happened on Arnold Way off of Highway 421. Upon arrival, first responders found one victim outside lying on the ground. That person was flown to a hospital where they later died from their injuries. Another victim was found deceased inside the residence.
BRISTOL, TN
Travel Maven

This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination

It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
CLINTWOOD, VA
Johnson City Press

A walk in Bob Miller's shoes: Celebrating 104 years of life

KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner. Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
KINGSPORT, TN
East Tennessean

Yung Gravy train rolls into Johnson City

On Oct. 15, Yung Gravy headlined the ETSU Student Government Association fall concert Saturday evening at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Gravy first gained large recognition via Soundcloud in 2017 when his single “Mr. Clean” quickly gained popularity. Since then, he has released four feature albums with one on the way, releasing later this October. Plus, “Mr. Clean” is now certified platinum by the RIAA.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

