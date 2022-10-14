Read full article on original website
Lynette Moore
3d ago
This comes up every Halloween. There is nothing haunted about this bridge. I've been there many many times when I was a teenager into early adulthood. It was a fun place to go.
Johnson City Press
Gene Estep has seen a lot of changes as a movie projectionist
ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the opening of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
East Tennessean
What haunts ETSU’s campus?
As fall is getting underway and Halloween is fast approaching, tales of ETSU’s haunted campus begin to circulate once again. A popular spooky tale is about “marble boy” in Lucille Clement Hall. As an RA of that building, I’m required to walk it late into the night, and I can promise that it’s just as eerie as one imagines.
Johnson City Press
Civil War scholar speaking at ETSU
The Bible played a crucial role in the Civil War. That’s the argument put forward by Dr. James P. Byrd, a Vanderbilt University professor who is coming to East Tennessee State University to speak about his book “A Holy Baptism of Fire: The Bible and the American Civil War” published by Oxford University Press.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 18
Oct. 18, 1888: According to The Comet, “Mr. James Shelburne, of Milligan, who has been scouring the country buying wheat, was here to-day.”. “W. B. Taylor, the Nimrod of our town, killed an owl this morning which measured four feet four inches from tip to tip of wings.”
Johnson City Press
Leaf-peeping season in full swing
WISE, Va. — If you're a leaf peeper looking for spectacular fall color, you need not travel far. Science and scenery ensure that areas in and around UVA Wise in nearby Wise County, Virginia, offer some of the region's most vibrant and longest-lasting fall colors.
Johnson City Press
Musket Bowl has ingredients to be special again
Discounting the possibility of an all-out battle in store for Daniel Boone in Friday’s Musket Bowl seems similar to brushing aside history like a random pile of leaves. This doesn’t figure to be a cakewalk for the Trailblazers, and there are a couple of important factors to consider.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Pigeon Forge 2022
Named after the Little Pigeon River that flows through this picturesque alpine community, Pigeon Forge is the best destination to unravel the scenic splendors of the Great Smokies and immerse in the contemporary entertainment venues and theme parks of Eastern Tennessee. Travellers are advised to find a centrally located accommodation...
Johnson City Press
Budget Inn rezoning dies for second time at Unicoi BMA
Monday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen was packed as citizens showed up to comment about the rezoning of 185 Golf Course Road. The agenda item died, however, when no alderman made a motion to discuss it.
Kingsport Times-News
Heritage Days Festival celebrates history and brings the community together
ROGERSVILLE — The 43rd annual Heritage Days Festival celebrates the pioneering history of the region and brings the community together. The event kicked off Friday with the chili cook-off, sponsored by First Community Bank. Six groups battled for the first- and second-place prize along with people’s choice awards for most unique flavor, most creative, best toppings, and spiciest.
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains
A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
Bear Porch Pirates Steal ‘Sweet’ Package From Gatlinburg Porch [WATCH]
Bears are in constant search of food. When living or vacationing near places where bears live, you are urged to hide your food to avoid having an unwanted bear guest at your campsite. Bears don't care, if they smell food, especially sweets, they will do anything it takes to get to it and at it.
wjhl.com
The animal shelters are full in the region, look at these cuties in our Tails and Paws
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay the shelter a visit on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
Johnson City Press
Montrose Court residents celebrate city landmark's 100th anniversary
Montrose Court residents celebrated the Johnson City landmark’s 100th anniversary with a party on Saturday. Members of the Montrose Court homeowner’s association served hotdogs, french fries and cake to Tree Street neighbors to celebrate the historic building’s centennial.
Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
993thex.com
Two dead following Bristol house fire
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died following a house fire in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the fire happened on Arnold Way off of Highway 421. Upon arrival, first responders found one victim outside lying on the ground. That person was flown to a hospital where they later died from their injuries. Another victim was found deceased inside the residence.
This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination
It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
Johnson City Press
A walk in Bob Miller's shoes: Celebrating 104 years of life
KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner. Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
East Tennessean
Yung Gravy train rolls into Johnson City
On Oct. 15, Yung Gravy headlined the ETSU Student Government Association fall concert Saturday evening at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Gravy first gained large recognition via Soundcloud in 2017 when his single “Mr. Clean” quickly gained popularity. Since then, he has released four feature albums with one on the way, releasing later this October. Plus, “Mr. Clean” is now certified platinum by the RIAA.
