Washington State

Liz Truss to hold press conference amid calls for mini-budget U-turn

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
 4 days ago

Prime Minister Liz Truss is to hold a press conference amid speculation of a major U-turn on Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

Mr Kwarteng flew back to London on Friday for crisis talks after cutting short a visit to the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington.

It follows days of turmoil in the markets amid concerns about the impact of his £43 billion tax giveaway on the public finances.

Mr Kwarteng’s flight touched down at Heathrow Airport amid reports he will be sacked as Ms Truss seeks to shore up her battered authority among Tory MPs .

Earlier, trade minister Greg Hands brushed off suggestions Ms Truss could be forced to sacrifice Mr Kwarteng to save her job, insisting his position is “totally safe”.

“I know the Prime Minister has got total confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng ,” he told Sky News, calling the Chancellor “an incredibly capable person, a very, very bright person who makes good judgment calls”.

Before he left the US, Mr Kwarteng answered “absolutely 100%” when asked if he will be in office in a month, adding: “I’m not going anywhere.”

The markets, meanwhile, were calmer in early trading after reports that a major climbdown is being prepared helped settle nerves among investors.

Mr Kwarteng initially insisted he stood by his economic growth plan and would be setting out how he intends to get public finances back on track in a statement on October 31 as planned.

But with few MPs believing he can afford to wait that long, he later said “let’s see” when asked if he could ditch his promise on corporation tax.

The commitment to scrap the planned increase in the levy on corporate profits from 19% to 25% is widely seen as likely to be the first element to go if the expected U-turn goes ahead.

Senior Conservative MP Mel Stride, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, said it is essential for the Government to act decisively if it is to restore confidence.

“The danger here is that they decide they are going to nibble at the edges of this and don’t think that will cut it,” he told the BBC.

“You could end up in that circumstance in the worst of worlds – that you’ve U-turned but it doesn’t settle the markets.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “After completing a successful series of meetings at the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the Chancellor is returning to London today to continue work at pace on the medium-term fiscal plan.”

Meanwhile, Mr Hands, who backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory party leadership race, also dismissed suggestions the former chancellor could be installed at the head of a new government on a joint ticket with his fellow contender Penny Mordaunt.

“I don’t recognise that story at all,” he said.

However, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries accused Mr Sunak’s supporters of agitating to get rid of the Ms Truss.

She tweeted: “They agitated to remove Boris Johnson and now they will continue plotting until they get their way. It’s a plot not to remove a PM but to overturn democracy.”

On the markets, government bonds and the pound steadied at the start of London trading on Friday as the Bank of England’s bond-buying programme comes to a close.

Yields on UK 30-year gilts fell back by 1.6% to 4.47%, while 10-year gilt yields moved 1.8% lower to 4.11%.

Meanwhile, the pound was 0.3% higher at 1.127 against the US dollar as trading sentiment improved.

Related
The Independent

Tory members appear to be turning on Liz Truss as she fights to stay in No 10

Liz Truss’s battle to cling onto power after new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tore up her economic strategy became even harder as the Tory membership who appointed her Prime Minister appeared to be turning on her.A snap poll of party members released as she held a crunch meeting of her Cabinet on Tuesday saw more than half respond that she should resign and 83% say she was doing a bad job.Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared cheerful as he left the Downing Street meeting but most ministers were grim-faced and refused to say whether they were backing Ms Truss.The survey of 530...
The Independent

Liz Truss news – latest: PM’s poll rating nosedives as 55% of Tories want her to resign

Liz Truss's battle to cling onto power after new chancellor Jeremy Hunt tore up her economic agenda became even harder as the Tory membership who appointed her prime minister appeared to be turning on her.A snap poll of party members released as she held a crunch meeting of her cabinet on Tuesday saw more than half respond that she should resign, while 83 per cent said she was doing a bad job.The survey of 530 members by YouGov on Monday and Tuesday saw 55 per cent say she should resign, and only 38 per cent back her staying...
The Independent

Liz Truss' waning power brings political plots, and jokes

Powerless, humiliated, labeled a “ghost” prime minister and compared unfavorably to a head of lettuce — this is not a good week for Liz Truss.Britain’s prime minister was scrambling to recover her grasp on power Tuesday after her economic plans were ripped up and repudiated by a Treasury chief whom she was forced to appoint to avoid meltdown on the financial markets.Truss remains in office, for now, largely because her Conservative Party is divided over how to replace her. In a bid at business as usual, Truss held a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and met lawmakers from rival Conservative...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
The Independent

UK police enter Chinese consulate in Manchester to rescue protester dragged inside and beaten by staff

A pro-democracy Hong Kong protester was dragged inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester and assaulted, prompting British police officers to enter the compound and rescue him.A group of demonstrators were staging a protest outside the Chinese consulate general in Rusholme on Sunday afternoon against the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, when unidentifed men appeared out of the building and began clashing with the protesters.Video footage shared widely on social media showed people from the consulate kicking and tearing down posters before engaging in a scuffle with demonstrators. Prior to the clashes, the consulate staff had reportedly...
The Independent

National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings

The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
The Independent

Voices: How dare anyone demand an apology for Covid lockdowns – have they forgotten the terrors of early 2020?

Advocating lockdowns might not seem the most appropriate way to enjoy a sunny bank holiday, but I fear it’s necessary. Thanks to some unwise remarks by those two second-raters vying to lead our poor knackered nation, the Covid denialists have been emboldened. Not only do they vow to resist any future public health precautions, but they are demanding that those of us who advocated lockdowns should apologise, both for the lockdowns themselves and the undoubted misery caused, but also for the non-Covid excess deaths now being experienced. It is getting absurd.Liz Truss, inexplicably and inexcusably, has ruled out lockdowns...
The Independent

Tory MPs warned of ‘15 years out of power’ if they stick with Liz Truss

Conservative MPs have been warned they could face 15 years out of power if they stick with Liz Truss as leader.Senior backbencher Sir Charles Walker – who has called on Ms Truss to quit as prime minister – says the party will be wiped out of she leads them into the next general election.“I don’t think the position is sufficiently recoverable with the current prime minister,” said the former vice-chair of the 1922 Committee said.He told Times Radio that “the right person at the helm” might persuade the electorate “that we are a serious organisation, and if discarded at...
The Independent

Every Tory MP calling for Liz Truss to go as Prime Minister clings to power

Liz Truss is fighting for her political life as the fallout from her disastrous “mini” budget continues.The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative back-benchers – which organises leadership contests – has already reportedly held secret talks about removing the prime minister.Jeremy Hunt, who Ms Truss appointed as chancellor after dispatching her "friend" Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, is one of the names being suggested to take over.Others include Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who lost out to Truss in the last leadership race – Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and defence secretary Ben Wallace.As Ms Truss failed to win back the support...
The Independent

Liz Truss’s history of U-turns after series of reversals as prime minister

Prime minister Liz Truss is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her premiership has not gotten off to the smoothest of starts, with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets, ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury after just 40 days and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. A little over a month into the job, we look at some of the abrupt changes that Ms Truss, a former Liberal Democrat, has...
The Independent

Publish modelling showing impact of post-independence border checks, say Tories

The First Minister has been urged to publish any economic modelling done of the impact of border checks with England after independence.Nicola Sturgeon outlined her Government’s proposals for the economy in a post-independence Scotland on Monday, including some detail about the border between Scotland and England.While border arrangements will be subject to negotiations between the two nations, Scotland re-joining the EU – one of the Scottish Government’s key objectives – would complicate border crossings.In the third paper in a series designed to refresh the prospectus for independence, the First Minister said there would be checks on two major trunk roads...
The Independent

Liz Truss almost as unpopular as Prince Andrew as 80% hold ‘unfavourable’ view of PM

Liz Truss is almost as popular with the public as Prince Andrew, according to new polling which shows her approval rating has taken a further hit.YouGov found that only 10 per cent of Britons hold a favourable opinion of the prime minister while 80 per cent hold an unfavourable view – giving her a net approval of –70.The astonishing decline in her popularity since the disastrous mini-Budget which sparked market turmoil means Ms Truss is nearly as disliked as the Duke of York.Andrew – disgraced over his relationship to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – is looked...
The Independent

Suella Braverman plans crackdown on ‘hideously selfish’ climate protests

Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a crackdown on the types of protests typically favoured by climate activists. She also pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”.The home secretary said she will give the police new powers to take a more “proactive” approach to protests, with some of the measures specifically targeted at the tactics used by many environmental groups.Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists have staged various protests and demonstrations in recent months, causing disruption to commuters and traffic in central London.Ms Braverman had already voiced her opposition to some typse of protest, telling the...
The Independent

Health secretary’s ‘careless’ comments on pay will drive out nurses, warns Labour

Therese Coffey “is pouring petrol on the fire of the shortage of NHS nurses”, Labour warns, after the health secretary said nurses could choose to leave if they weren’t happy with their pay.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Ms Coffey’s comments, in which she said nurses would not receive a further pay increase and the government had routes to recruit overseas nurses, risked driving out more nurses from the NHS.Ms Coffey’s words come as the NHS faces unprecedented strike action this winter from nurses and hundreds of thousands of other healthcare workers. The Royal College of Nurses’ ballot on...
The Independent

Liz Truss cannot survive if she keeps making mistakes, admits minister

Liz Truss cannot afford to make “many more” mistakes and survive as prime minister, her defence minister James Heappey has admitted.Mr Heappey said Ms Truss had “fronted up to her mistakes very quickly”, amid growing anger from Tory backbenchers after the mini-Budget disaster and at the party’s astonishing poll collapse.Asked how many more mistakes she could afford, the Armed Forces minister told Sky News: “Well I suspect, given, how skittish our politics are at the moment, not very many.”Ms Truss apologised to MPs for her “mistakes” on Monday night – but pledged to lead the Tories into the next general...
The Independent

Pakistan’s foreign minister summons US ambassador over Biden’s ‘irresponsible and unsafe’ comment

Pakistan’s foreign minister summoned the US ambassador on Saturday to give him a demarche after US president Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan might be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” because it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.“We are fully capable of safeguarding our nuclear weapons and they meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] as far as security and safety is concerned,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, according to Geo News.“Pakistan is adamant about ensuring its integrity and safety. Security questions, if any, should be raised...
The Independent

US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’

The US has emphasised the importance of a “secure and prosperous” Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is “confident” of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, while talking about its nuclear arsenal.“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
The Independent

Putin places nuclear umbrella over annexed Ukraine regions

Regions of Ukraine recently illegally annexed by Russia are under the protection of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, the Kremlin has claimed.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “all these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation”, and as such were “protected”.“Their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia’s territory,” he added.Nato is conducting annual nuclear exercises this week and has said it expects Russia to hold its own nuclear drills imminently.Just last month, Vladimir Putin threatened the West as he said Moscow was ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary to defend the “territorial...
The Independent

The Independent

