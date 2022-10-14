Read full article on original website
Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?
Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality
If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
westsidenewsny.com
Tax relief being mailed to eligible New Yorkers
The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has started mailing additional financial relief to eligible New Yorkers. The Tax Department is issuing $475 million in additional New York State child and earned income tax payments to about 1.8 million people. Most of the checks should arrive by the end of October.
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people
Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
Raise the minimum wage in New York State, say local electeds and organizers
ITHACA, N.Y.—Local electeds and labor leaders have gotten behind a statewide push to change the way Albany sets New York’s minimum wage. On Thursday, officials and organizers appeared with the Tompkins County Workers’ Center, and the statewide advocacy coalition Raise Up NY, voicing their support for legislation that would make New York state’s minimum wage automatically rise from year to year with the cost of living, and productivity in the workforce.
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
Town of Wappinger Responds to Rumored Ban on Long Island Home Buyers
Can a town actually ban any person from buying a home in town based on where they are moving from?. Last week we told you about an alleged moratorium the Town of Wappingers had that would prevent anyone who currently lives in Long Island from buying a home in the Dutchess County town. The rumored moratorium was a topic of conversation on one of the popular Hudson Valley community groups on Facebook and started after a commenter responded to a post talking about "city folk" and how they are to blame for everything that goes wrong in the Hudson Valley.
uticaphoenix.net
State: Gov. Hochul Announces Pay Increases for Nurse Positions Statewide
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a series of pay increases for nurse positions within New York State agencies to help improve recruitment and retention among the state’s healthcare workforce. The increases, which account for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements for nurses, will bring the starting salary of registered nurses working the day shift to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 New York State employees located across 15 state agencies.
Awesome and Terrifying: How New York Radio Towers are Maintained
A critical question has finally been answered for curious minds in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos show an amazing and daring journey to the top of a New York mountaintop for radio tower maintenance. Radio Towers in the Hudson Valley, NY. On both sides of the Hudson River, giant radio...
Crime message hits home for Lee Zeldin in New York governor’s contest
The GOP congressman was attacked at a campaign stop and had a random shooting outside his house.
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
Nearly 2 Million New Yorkers to Share $475 Million! Are You Eligible?
There is a chance that money could be coming your way. I know, it sounds like something you might find in a fortune cookie, but it's true. Nearly 2 million New Yorkers will be sharing $475 million and the money could be in your hands before November. This program will...
What Does New York State Want Us to Do with Our Spent Candles?
I have a confession to make: I'm a dude who likes candles. I don't like them because of any particular foo-foo reason, I just like them because they're good at getting the man funk out of my apartment. It's my preferred solution to a bedroom that can sometimes smell like a gym locker. Also, my cats poop a lot. I don't trust plug-in air fresheners to last beyond a couple of days, and you just seem to get more bang for your buck out of a candle.
HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance
Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
Good News For People With Student Loan Debt In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul just announced some good news for student loan borrowers in New York State today, October 13, 2022. If your loans are in default and have been sent to collections, Gov. Hochul just gave you a big break. The Gov. just signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) that puts an end the high fees debt collectors can charge you when collecting on loans from New York State for educational expenses.
wwnytv.com
Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun regulations that took effect over the summer, firearms are effectively banned at private businesses unless clearly marked by a sign. At Big Apple Music in Watertown, it’s hard to miss the sign that owner Bobby Ferris put up.
‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night
Did you know there is a "haunted" road in New York that is so scary officials have to close it down at night?. Are you brave enough to try and drive, or better yet, walk across the scariest road in New York State?. Haunted Road In Central New York Is...
