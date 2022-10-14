Read full article on original website
Greater Abnormal Visual Evoked Potential Found in NMOSD Than Idiopathic Demyelinating Optic Neuritis
P100 amplitude of 15 minute checks in the NMOSD-ON group had a significant reduction at 6 months relative to the IDON group, suggesting more several axonal damage. Findings from a Chinese-based, case-control study suggest that patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder with optic neuritis (NMOSD-ON) have more severe axonal damage than those with idiopathic demyelinating optic neuritis (IDON), as demonstrated by differences in abnormal visual evoked potential (VEP) response pattern.1.
Newborn Screening for Earlier Diagnosis of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Emma Ciafaloni, MD
The professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at University of Rochester Medical Center speaks spoke on the evolving treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the possibility of earlier diagnosis through newborn screening. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “There are some unmet needs that the community is very well...
Aerin Medical Announces Establishment of a New CPT® Code for Endoscopic Destruction of the Posterior Nasal Nerve Using Radiofrequency Ablation
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Aerin Medical Inc., a company dedicated to providing Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians with non-invasive solutions for the treatment of chronic nasal conditions, announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) Current Procedural Terminology (CPT ® ) Editorial Panel accepted the application for a new Category I CPT code to report endoscopic destruction of the posterior nasal nerve using radiofrequency (RF) ablation. This information was released by the AMA in the Summary of Panel Actions from the September CPT Editorial Panel meeting. The new code will become effective on January 1, 2024, and describes...
FDA Extends Review Date for ALS Treatment Tofersen
In an open-label extension trial, tofersen showed significant reductions in SOD1 protein and neurofilament light over a 12-month period. It is now expected to be reviewed by the FDA by early Q2 2023. After originally scheduling a PDUFA date of January 25, 2023, the FDA announced it has extended its...
Becker Muscular Dystrophy Agent EDG-5506 Proves Safety, Decreases in Key Biomarkers in Early-Stage Trial
EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule agent, showed nearly a 40% decrease in levels of serum creatine kinase in a phase 1b trial of adults with Becker muscular dystrophy. Newly announced 6-month interim findings from the ongoing ARCH study (NCT05160415) showed that treatment with EDG-5506 (Edgewise Therapeutics) was safe for...
Patients With Alzheimer Disease Negatively Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Tabby Khan, MD, MPH, spoke on the impact that the COVID-19 has had on patients with Alzheimer disease and how telehealth has helped with providing care for those patients during a pandemic. This is a 2-part interview. Check out Part 1 of the interview here. September 21 was World Alzheimer’s...
State of the Science Summit: Evidence-Based Care for Multiple Sclerosis
Chaired by Robert T. Naismith, MD, this NeurologyLive® State of the Science Summit will be held virtually at 6:30 PM CST on November 3, 2022. Register for free now!. Earlier in 2022, a study conducted by Alberto Ascherio, MD, DrPH, and colleagues that included data on more than 10 million young adults on active duty in the US military, suggested that those participants who were infected with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) had a 32-fold increased risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS), with no increase observed after infection from other viruses, including the similarly transmitted cytomegalovirus.1 Since, the findings have reignited the debate around the root cause of MS, and the NIH has launched a clinical trial to assess a possible vaccine for EBV.2.
Donepezil Transdermal System Launched
The launch of the medication was done in phases, as wholesalers received first-line formulary coverage in September 2022, while a nationwide launch is expected in 2023. After receiving FDA approval in March 2022, Corium, a biopharmaceutical company, recently announced the commercial availability of its donepezil transdermal system (Adlarity) to treat patients with mild, moderate, or severe Alzheimer disease (AD) dementia.1,2.
