Earlier in 2022, a study conducted by Alberto Ascherio, MD, DrPH, and colleagues that included data on more than 10 million young adults on active duty in the US military, suggested that those participants who were infected with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) had a 32-fold increased risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS), with no increase observed after infection from other viruses, including the similarly transmitted cytomegalovirus.1 Since, the findings have reignited the debate around the root cause of MS, and the NIH has launched a clinical trial to assess a possible vaccine for EBV.2.

1 DAY AGO