Vote Like Your Life Depends On It
4d ago
There are ways to screen for drugs. I would think that if mail sent to Federal officials can be screened for al kinds of substances, the prisons should be able to do the same thing.
Shelly Axsom
3d ago
Seriously?? We are suppose to have empathy for criminals that now have to deal with consequences that they asked for themselves?? Naw, not happening! If a person doesn’t like the inside, then they should have tried 100% harder to stay on the outside! 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
iowapublicradio.org
Alcohol misuse has increased among Iowans, report shows
In 2019, 598 deaths in Iowa involved alcohol; preliminary 2020 data indicates at least 760 alcohol-involved deaths. Those figures come from a December 2021 report from the Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Substance Abuse. The report also makes some policy recommendations to address the number of alcohol-involved deaths at both the community and state levels.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri woman indicted after allegedly using names of prisoners on covid unemployment claims
A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. Brent Martin reports. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment claims...
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks DeJear for not standing during a speech
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new ad is attacking Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) for not standing to support local law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Condition of the State address in January 2022. Then, asks the viewers to imagine her policies as Governor. Source: Kim...
KBUR
Iowa criminal case may be the first pursued under new state elder abuse law
Des Moines, IA- Officials in Dallas County have filed charges in what could be the first case pursued in Iowa under a new elder abuse law. Radio Iowa reports that 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler of West Des Moines has been charged with one count of theft in the first degree against an older individual. It’s a new felony lawmaker established earlier this year.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair unveils theme for 2023
People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender...
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Reynolds’ work to end student debt forgiveness is an effort to keep taxes high
In one of her TV ads, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds brags about cutting taxes. What it doesn’t say is this: Kim Reynolds is fighting to keep taxes higher on Iowans who already face significant economic challenges. You hadn’t heard this?. Here’s what’s happening:. Last month, Reynolds...
kscj.com
IOWA GOVERNOR CANDIDATES DEBATE MONDAY EVENING
IOWA REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL DEBATE ISSUES WITH HER DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT DEIDRA DEJEAR IN JOHNSTON THIS (MONDAY) EVENING IN THE IOWA PBS STUDIOS. THE HOUR-LONG DEBATE WILL BEGIN AT 7 P.M. AND WILL BE HOSTED BY IOWA PRESS MODERATOR KAY HENDERSON OF RADIO IOWA. REYNOLDS, THE INCUMBENT, IS SEEKING...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
USPS Facilities Destroyed In Wisconsin & Iowa
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Iowa Democrats break silence to publicly support legal cannabis
Reformation around cannabis laws is quickly gaining support in the U.S., especially among the left — prompting more Iowa Democrats to break their silence and publicly support legalization.Driving the news: President Joe Biden recently announced marijuana pardons as a small policy change which could entice young voters before the midterm election.Democratic House leader Jennifer Konfrst told the Des Moines Register the issue is "ready for prime time," especially as more neighboring states move towards legalization, including Missouri and South Dakota.State of play: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear is headlining an event Saturday hosted by Free the Weed Iowa — a...
Tyson CEO speaks with 2 Siouxland governors about company relocation
Tyson Foods' President and CEO, Donnie King, spoke to two of the governors in the Siouxland states about moving more than 500 employees in Dakota Dunes to Arkansas.
101.9 KELO-FM
Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
iowapublicradio.org
Since 2020, Georgia has restored old voting restrictions and added new ones
We're going to start today in Georgia for several reasons. It has two of the most competitive statewide races taking place in the country right now for governor and for the U.S. Senate. That contest had its one and only debate last night, and we'll have more on that in a minute. Also, Georgia was one of the most consequential states in the 2020 election when both U.S. Senate seats flipped from Republican to Democrat and President Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia in nearly 30 years. And you might remember that former President Trump was so desperate to claim victory there that he made the now-infamous call demanding that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find thousands of votes to overturn Biden's victory.
kiow.com
Treasurer Fitzgerald’s Invest in Iowa Auction Nets $1.7 Million for the State
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces the results of the October Invest in Iowa auction. “This month’s Invest in Iowa auction was one of the most successful auctions we have seen in recent years,” said Fitzgerald. “My office will deposit more than $85 million across nineteen financial institutions in Iowa. With a 4% minimum bid rate, the highest we’ve seen since October 2007, we will net over $1.7 million in interest earned for the State.”
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Comments / 8