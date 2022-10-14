Read full article on original website
Attention artists: It’s time for ‘Art in the Square’ submissions
Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF) just got in a new shipment of 12” x 12” canvas squares a.k.a. a green light and reminder to all regional artists that it’s time to create small masterpieces!. Artists of all ages – professional and amateur – are invited to call...
Women Writers of Lincoln County series spotlights Nobleboro's Elizabeth Coatsworth and Kate Barnes
Lincoln County Historical Association (LCHA) continues its series of programs on Women Writers of Lincoln County with a talk by Jefferson Navicky at Skidompha Library. Navicky, archivist for the Maine Women Writers Collection, will present Elizabeth Coatsworth & Kate Barnes: Processing the Literary Archives of a Mother & Daughter at Porter Meeting Hall in Skidompha Library on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
One night only: LA improv comedians come to the Lincoln Theater
For one night only, downtown Damariscotta will be filled with laughter as Lincoln Theater welcomes members of the cast and crew of the independent film project “McCurdy Point” to the stage. With deep improv and ensemble theatre training at their core, the cast and crew will be bringing an entirely improvised comedy show to be performed live on the Lincoln Theater stage, for one night only, Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. With some of the funniest talent from Los Angeles, Boston, and New York City, this night of comedy will brighten your weekend with a show that is so funny, it’s scary!
Thank you for trusting me to serve you in Augusta
As the end of my term as your state senator approaches, I’ve spent some time reflecting on the past couple of years and all that we have been through together. When I was sworn into office in December 2020 as the state senator representing Senate District 13, our country was experiencing some of the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was hope that brighter days were ahead, but we all knew it would take hard work and cooperation to get us there. Nearly two years later, we still have work to do, but we can also look back on all of the good work we accomplished by listening to each other and working toward a common goal.
Girl Seawolves take MVC trophy, boys claim close 2nd
Boothbay and Wiscasset “Seawolves” cross country teams dominated at the Mountain Valley Conference Class C championship Oct. 15. The girls team took the championship for the second time in Seahawks history, the first being in 2015, and the first time for the Wolverines. The girls scored 12 points ahead of Winthrop and Dirigo high schools which tied for second place. The boys team fell 14 points short of first place, claimed by Winthrop, but came out 21 points ahead of third place Richmond High School.
CTL Open House Nov. 6
The Center for Teaching and Learning, a K-8 independent school in Edgecomb, will hold an Open House on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. All members of the Midcoast community are cordially invited to tour the school, meet the faculty, and ask questions about the program. We welcome everyone interested in learning more about CTL, including families with children younger than school age, people applying for the 2023-24 school year, and people who have already submitted an application.
Medication Disposal Day coming up soon
On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office along with the police departments of Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Waldoboro and Wiscasset will host the semi-annual Drug Take Back Day. This medication disposal event has been offered every spring and fall for over 10...
Race is on for Woolwich select board
Three candidates are seeking two, three-year terms on the Woolwich select board. The candidates are Dale Chadbourne, Thomas B. Davis and Allen Greene. Chadbourne and Greene are incumbents. Voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be at Woolwich Central School on Nequasset Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available at the town office during business hours.
