The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker
The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
Young & Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Lets Loose On the Director Who ‘Was a Very Scary, Heavy Breathing, Critical Guy’
There aren’t many folks who can get this kind of response from her. It’s hard to believe, but Melody Thomas Scott has been playing stripper-turned-socialite Nikki Newman for a downright incredible 43 of The Young and the Restless’ 50 years on the air. But her credits go far beyond the daytime world as the actress has been working at her craft from a very young age.
Days of Our Lives Preview: Marlena, Kayla and Kate Are Out of Time — and Rafe Wonders if He Made a Huge Mistake Marrying Nicole
Tripp and Joey both have eyes for Wendy Shin. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of October 17 – 21, several relationships teeter on the brink of disaster. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Wendy Shin’s arrival in Salem had her butting heads...
Good One, Bold & Beautiful: Here’s Why Fans Should Actually Be Delighted by Hope and Thomas’ Kiss
What in the h-e-double hockey sticks is going on?!. Those watching the Monday, October 17, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful were likely stunned when Hope took the initiative and kissed Thomas. We sure as heck were — for a second, anyway…. The scene started out with Hope...
Young & Restless Preview: Are ‘Teriah’ Inviting Into Their Lives a Bundle of… Trouble?
Good news could lead to a very bad time. Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… Oh, wait. It actually is a bird. A stork to be exact. Because the week of October 17, Mariah and Tessa learn that there’s an expectant mother who might want to give her baby to the newlyweds, Soap Opera Digest reports. There’s just one catch.
Days of Our Lives’ Lucas Adams Marries the Co-Star Who Stole His Heart
The Salem actor has a reason to celebrate — for a lifetime. Join us as we send Days of Our Lives’ Lucas Adam (Tripp) a big celebratory shoutout! The daytime star tied the knot to his fiancée, actress Shelby Wulfert, on Saturday, October 15. People reported the exclusive details from the couple’s intimate wedding at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas.
Young & Restless Preview: Summer Grills Sally About Her Relationship With Her Father — and Nate Is Made an Offer
Mariah and Tessa receive good news. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 17 – 21, Nate gets an offer. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Sally opened up to Chloe that she was giving things a chance with Nick, and Chloe was just happy that she was trying to move on from Adam. Of course, Adam later tricked Sally into meeting him for a romantic dinner, but it only made Sally realize Adam cared more about getting her away from Nick than winning her back. As Nick began to have doubts that Sally was ready to move on, Summer began noticing her father’s interest in Sally. Coming up Summer wants to know what’s going on between her and her father and asks Sally, “Why are you spending time together outside of the office?”
Drew Scott & Linda Phan’s Tear-Jerking Compilation Video Reminds Everyone How Much Their Little Family Has Grown
Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s newest post together reminds everyone that they have been through so much together in their relationship, between growing and raising a family together. This new post shows these two are simply meant to be. On Oct 14, Scott shared a time-lapse compilation video with...
Ready for Bed? Bold & Beautiful Just Teased a Hookup That No, God, No, We Are Just Not Down For
Please, just stop already. We don’t want to say the writing is on the wall for what’s coming next on The Bold and the Beautiful, but it is. Actually, that’s not really true. It’s not writing that’s on the proverbial wall, so much as big, bright neon letters saying just one thing: Brooke and Liam are going to sleep together!
Soap Vet Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to the ‘Dear Woman and Stand-Alone Talent’ That We’re All Going to Miss
“She was a brilliant force of nature, for sure…”. On Tuesday, October 11, the industry said goodbye to one of its greats, actress Angela Lansbury, who passed away at her Los Angeles home in her sleep at the age of 96. Soap vet Vincent Irizarry, who last appeared in daytime on The Bold and the Beautiful as Dr. Jordan Armstrong, posted a photo with his former co-star and paid a special tribute to the woman who will always be remembered for playing Murder, She Wrote’s mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher.
Young & Restless Preview: Nick Delivers a Warning to Adam
Adam destroys everything he touches according to his brother. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 17 – 21, Sally questions Adam’s love for her. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Chloe was thrilled when Sally confided in her about her feelings...
General Hospital
In today’s recap, Victor agrees to arrange for Valentin to see Charlotte, Cody agrees to the DNA test, and Carly is floored by what Peyton has to say to her. When Carly gets a surprise, will it be a positive or negative one?. With Scott finally back in town,...
Rafe Rethinks His Marriage After Finding Nicole With Eric — Again — and Rex Injects Marlena With the Serum
Kristen opens her door to Chloe who thinks it’s best for Rachel if they all work together. Kristen counters that what’s best for her daughter is if Chloe is out of their lives. Chloe accuses her of putting that note in Rachel’s lunchbox, but Kristen again claims not to know anything about it. She then accuses Chloe of swaying the judge at the custody hearing. Chloe proudly admits it, and declares she’d do it again. Also, Brady was thrilled about it.
Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson Engaged: ‘I’m in Shock’ — But the Best Kind of Shock!
It’s time to turn the page and start a new chapter. Well fans, The Young and the Restless’ Rory Gibson (Noah) is officially off the market. Soaps.com sends the actor and his fiancée big congratulations on their engagement! Gibson revealed, through celebratory photos, that he had asked girlfriend Alicia Ruelas to marry him and she obviously said yes.
Tori Spelling's Teenager Watches 90210 With Her Mom — & She's a 'Self-Proclaimed Donna Martin'
Tori Spelling‘s teenage daughter has discovered her mom’s claim to fame, and she not only loves to watch it, but she also identifies with it. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, “rewatches every episode” with Spelling, and “She’s a self-proclaimed Donna Martin with a hint of Kelly Taylor.” The cute revelation was made on Spelling’s podcast, 9021OMG, which she hosts with her former co-star, Jennie Garth. Spelling and Garth starred alongside one another for all 10 seasons of the hit teen drama, in which Spelling played Donna Martin and Garth played Kelly Taylor. Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty,...
Harry Styles’ Ultra-Private Former Home Hits the Market for $8 Million – See Photos!
Anyone want to feel like Harry Styles? Though it hasn’t been his home in a few years, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer bought this luxurious Hollywood Hills house back in 2016. The star, who’s currently dating Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, went on to sell the home in 2019, but it’s now hitting the market once again.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Her Ex Celebrate Parents Weekend With Their Son Who’s… Wait, How Can He Be So Grown Up Already?
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress made memories with family and friends. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) joined family and friends for a special weekend to honor her “favorite son.” Her only son in question was John Michael Wright, who she shares with ex-husband John Wright. “Parents weekend...
Victor Arranges for Valentin to See Charlotte — But There’s a Catch — and Cody Agrees to the DNA Test
In the hotel in Jacksonville, Peyton tells Carly that the parkway won’t be re-routed, and she failed. Carly tries to walk off, but Peyton tells her their business is not done. Carly assumes she wants to remind her she’s a loser and trash. Peyton explains she came to apologize to her.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: It’s On! Katie’s Getting a New Romance at Last!
Has she finally, finally found her Mr. Right — and at the same time, introduced a certain lovelorn hunk to his Ms. Right?. Bold & Beautiful might as well be called New and Very Different the week of October 17. Off Quinn’s split from Carter, and Katie’s declaration that she’s done with Bill once and for all (yes, again), Forrester’s COO and the youngest Logan sister have a heart-to-heart that winds up with them… mouth-to-mouth.
Bruce Willis Soaks Up Quality Time With His Girls in a Heartwarming New Video
It was a summer of pure magic for Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters. In a video shared by Willis’s wife, the father of 5 is seen enjoying sweet quality time with his youngest daughters, Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 8. The heartwarming video, set to Maren Morris‘s hit, “Bones,” shows the proud papa doting on his girls during a summer full of smiles, hugs, and fun.
