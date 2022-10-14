Mariah and Tessa receive good news. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 17 – 21, Nate gets an offer. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Sally opened up to Chloe that she was giving things a chance with Nick, and Chloe was just happy that she was trying to move on from Adam. Of course, Adam later tricked Sally into meeting him for a romantic dinner, but it only made Sally realize Adam cared more about getting her away from Nick than winning her back. As Nick began to have doubts that Sally was ready to move on, Summer began noticing her father’s interest in Sally. Coming up Summer wants to know what’s going on between her and her father and asks Sally, “Why are you spending time together outside of the office?”

