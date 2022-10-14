Read full article on original website
Selma Blair exits 'Dancing with the Stars' due to health concerns
Selma Blair dropped out of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 after getting MRI test results amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.
Warner Chappell Launches ‘Stories From the Great American Songbook’ Podcast Series
Warner Chappell Music publishing has unveiled an original podcast series called “Setting the Standard: Stories from the Great American Songbook,” in partnership with Bang/Audiation – the team behind WCM’s podcast “Final Sessions: Harry Nilsson’s Losst and Founnd.” The new podcast will “weave together story and song into a tapestry of American cultural history for songwriters, historians, musicians, artists, and fans alike,” according to the announcement. Launching on October 25th, “Setting the Standard” will feature eight episodes – each on a different legendary songwriter – starting with three-time Oscar-winning and pioneering film composer Harry Warren. Additional episodes will roll out throughout the year and spotlight composers and songwriters...
