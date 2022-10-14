Read full article on original website
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
Hedge Fund Three Arrows Being Probed by U.S. Regulators - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which filed for bankruptcy in July, is being probed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether it misled investors, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The regulators are probing whether the Singapore-based fund over-stated the strength...
Intel's Mobileye Seeks Drastically Lower $16 Billion Valuation in IPO
(Reuters) -Intel's Mobileye said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering, less than a third of what it had previously expected, as volatility in stock markets and rising interest rates dampen the appetite for new listings. The self-driving unit of Intel...
Russian Rouble Steady as Exporters Convert Foreign Currency
MOSCOW - Russian markets opened steady on Tuesday as month-end tax payments offered support to a rouble buffeted by ever-present investor jitters over the possibility of fresh Western sanctions against Moscow. The Russian rouble opened 0.4% down against the U.S. dollar, trading at 61.91 at 0730 GMT. Against the euro,...
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
China Says People Illegally Entered Its Manchester Consulate
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry, speaking after a Hong Kong protester was allegedly assaulted in the grounds of its consulate in the British city of Manchester on Sunday, said on Tuesday that "disturbing elements" had illegally entered the consulate. During a regular media briefing, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also...
Marketmind: Good Will Hunting
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. Three days into the job, Jeremy Hunt has pretty much gutted British Prime Minister Liz Truss' entire economic plan that propelled her to lead the government less than six weeks ago. The new finance minister's policy reversal has lifted investors' mood, leading to a rally across equities, bonds and some currencies.
Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
Investment in Cloud Firms Plunged 42% in Q3, Says Venture Capitalist Accel
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The amount of money invested in private cloud-computing companies in Europe, Israel and the United States dropped 42% in the third quarter of 2022, indicating an industry in the midst of a "reset", showed a report from venture capital firm Accel. While 51 cloud software developers raised...
French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites
PARIS (AP) — Industries across France went on strike Tuesday to push for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation, ramping up the clash between workers and the government after weeks of walkouts that hobbled oil refineries and sparked gasoline shortages around the country. Rail and other transportation workers, trucking and bus companies, some high school teachers and public hospital employees have heeded a call by an oil workers’ union for French industry to push for salary increases and protest government intervention in the refinery strikes. Thousands also took to the streets Sunday to march against rising prices. Taxi driver Mohamed Mahrouk said he was fed up with both the strikers and the government for failing to reach a deal that officials have promised within a week to end disruptions. “It’s been two weeks,” Mahrouk said while queuing for fuel at a Paris gas station. “It’s starting to be too long now … a solution needs to be found.”
EU Should Treat China More as a Competitor, Says Diplomat Chief
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union should recognise China even more as a competitor and reduce its economic dependency, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, as the bloc looks to fine-tune relations with Beijing. The European External Action Service, which Borrell heads, said in a five-page paper...
World Bank Cites Overdue Payments, Puts Loans to Belarus in 'Nonperforming' Status
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Monday it had placed all loans made by its main lending arm to Belarus into "nonperforming" status effective immediately, citing overdue payments amounting to $68.43 million. All International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) loans to, or guaranteed by, Belarus were affected,...
Biden administration plans to announce additional oil reserve sales in wake of OPEC+ cut
The Biden administration is expected to sell 14 millions barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to lower gas prices.
U.S. Nears Record Poultry Deaths From Bird Flu; Virus Type Complicates Fight
CHICAGO (Reuters) - A near-record number of U.S. chickens and turkeys have died in this year's outbreak of avian flu, as a different form of the virus than farmers battled before has infected more wild birds that then transmit the disease, officials said. More than 47 million birds have died...
OPEC Sec-Gen Says Output Cuts Were Pre-Emptive
(Reuters) -OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Sunday that the group, alongside other producers that form the OPEC+ alliance, took purely technical decisions and that oil output cuts were a pre-emptive measure. Speaking from Algeria, Ghais also said a slew of statements from producer nations in support of the...
Danes Confirm 'Extensive Damage' to Baltic Sea Pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials on Tuesday confirmed that there has been “extensive damage” to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea off Denmark and that the cause of the damage was “powerful explosions.”. In a statement, the Copenhagen Police...
Liz Truss' waning power brings political plots, and jokes
LONDON — (AP) — Powerless, humiliated, labeled a "ghost" prime minister and compared unfavorably to a head of lettuce — this is not a good week for Liz Truss. Britain's prime minister was scrambling to recover her grasp on power Tuesday after her economic plans were ripped up and repudiated by a Treasury chief whom she was forced to appoint to avoid meltdown on the financial markets.
U.S., Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police to Fight Gangs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are...
Sanctions Needed if Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine, Says Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - EU countries generally agree that sanctions should be imposed on Iran if investigation proves the country provided Russia with drones used in attacks in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister said on Monday after meeting his counterparts in Brussels. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by...
Australia Reverses Decision to Recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's Capital
SYDNEY/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Australia on Tuesday reversed a decision of the previous government to recognise west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying the status of the city should be resolved through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said Australia "will always be...
