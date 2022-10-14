With this online course by Adolfo Serra, you will learn to create an artist’s sketchbook that reflects your personality and creativity. Adolfo Serra is a painter and illustrator who lives and works in Madrid, Spain. In this course, he will show you different processes to experiment and unlock your creativity with hand-drawing techniques to create an illustrated sketchbook. The drawing techniques and processes are suitable for anyone interested in illustration. Through different types of images or resources that could prove useful in the development of your work, Adolfo will give you guidelines and exercises to encourage creativity, develop your creative process, and feed your imagination.

20 HOURS AGO