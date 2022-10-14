ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open

Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Lunch menu, alcohol coming to the Cereal Spot on Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two months after moving from Hertel Avenue to an expanded location at 547 Elmwood Ave., the Cereal Spot has a series of changes in the works. The restaurant is expanding breakfast offerings to include breakfast sandwiches, chicken and waffles, panini and soups as well as nostalgic brown-bag lunches.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York

Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Summit Federal Credit Union will sponsor the fifth Buffalo Wine and Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Powerhouse, an historical, 22,000-square-foot space nestled in the heart of industrial Buffalo. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: an early session from 1-4 p.m., and a later session from 5-8 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
DUNKIRK, NY
buffalorising.com

9th Annual Bartenders Ball

Each year, Buffalo’s best, notorious, and most celebrated bartenders are recognized for their efforts, at the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, located at the Buffalo Bar and Grille. These are the bartenders that have made us laugh, listened to our stories, made sure that we didn’t get into too much trouble, and rolled up their sleeves to make our favorite cocktails. Now, their names will forever be emblazoned upon the walls of the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, as their favorite customers cheer them on during the 9th Annual Bartenders Ball.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo

Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Water Buffalo Club 716 joins Weekend Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ever wondered about the Water Buffalo hats that you might see around Highmark Stadium? Wonder no longer. Therese Forton-Barnes of Water Buffalo Club 716 joined News 4 Weekend Wake Up! on Sunday to talk all about it. You can watch the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Monthly sports card show planned for October 19 in Lancaster

The Variety Club facility at 6114 Broadway in Lancaster will host the monthly sports card show, presented by Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles and Bruce Brummitt Sportscards, from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The sports card and memorabilia show, which previously took place at the Leonard Post in Cheektowaga,...
LANCASTER, NY
CBS New York

Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo

BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Martin House windows returned

For more than twenty years, the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art’s collection included two original art glass windows from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House, located in Buffalo’s historic Parkside neighborhood. The windows were removed from the Martin House during a period when the house lay vacant. In June 2022, the windows were returned and installed, bringing the Martin House “one step closer to providing an authentic interpretation of this historic masterpiece,” says Executive Director Mary Roberts.
