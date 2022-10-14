Read full article on original website
Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open
Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
Lunch menu, alcohol coming to the Cereal Spot on Elmwood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two months after moving from Hertel Avenue to an expanded location at 547 Elmwood Ave., the Cereal Spot has a series of changes in the works. The restaurant is expanding breakfast offerings to include breakfast sandwiches, chicken and waffles, panini and soups as well as nostalgic brown-bag lunches.
Buffalo and Western New York Bartender Hall of Fame inducted 16 new members
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Western New York Bartender Hall of Fame inducted 16 new members at a lively ceremony Monday night at Buffalo's Best Bar and Grill. Inductees were recognized for their decades of service and always memorable hospitality. The annual event had more inductees than usual...
Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York
Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
The Summit Federal Credit Union will sponsor the fifth Buffalo Wine and Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Powerhouse, an historical, 22,000-square-foot space nestled in the heart of industrial Buffalo. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: an early session from 1-4 p.m., and a later session from 5-8 p.m.
Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
9th Annual Bartenders Ball
Each year, Buffalo’s best, notorious, and most celebrated bartenders are recognized for their efforts, at the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, located at the Buffalo Bar and Grille. These are the bartenders that have made us laugh, listened to our stories, made sure that we didn’t get into too much trouble, and rolled up their sleeves to make our favorite cocktails. Now, their names will forever be emblazoned upon the walls of the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, as their favorite customers cheer them on during the 9th Annual Bartenders Ball.
5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo
Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
Water Buffalo Club 716 joins Weekend Wake Up!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ever wondered about the Water Buffalo hats that you might see around Highmark Stadium? Wonder no longer. Therese Forton-Barnes of Water Buffalo Club 716 joined News 4 Weekend Wake Up! on Sunday to talk all about it. You can watch the full segment above.
'Don't Stop Believin' as Journey is set to bring its tour to KeyBank Center
Legendary rock band, Journey, is set to bring its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March.
Students react to fatal stabbing at University at Buffalo campus
Buffalo State College lost a 19-year-old pre-business major in a fatal stabbing on the grounds of the University at Buffalo campus.
Monthly sports card show planned for October 19 in Lancaster
The Variety Club facility at 6114 Broadway in Lancaster will host the monthly sports card show, presented by Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles and Bruce Brummitt Sportscards, from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The sports card and memorabilia show, which previously took place at the Leonard Post in Cheektowaga,...
Rock legends Journey to perform in Buffalo March 16 with special guest TOTO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March. They will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 16, 2023, along with special guest TOTO. Journey is promoting their 50th Anniversary celebration of their Freedom Tour. “We are all thankful and...
Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo
BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
Martin House windows returned
For more than twenty years, the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art’s collection included two original art glass windows from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House, located in Buffalo’s historic Parkside neighborhood. The windows were removed from the Martin House during a period when the house lay vacant. In June 2022, the windows were returned and installed, bringing the Martin House “one step closer to providing an authentic interpretation of this historic masterpiece,” says Executive Director Mary Roberts.
Family of UB stabbing victim seeking answers, justice
Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old Buffalo State College student, was a victim that lost his life after being stabbed on University at Buffalo's North Campus on Friday.
Catholic Health uses expedited process, retention bonuses to attract more applicants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like many industries nowadays, the health care industry is seeing a worker shortage. Catholic Health is trying to get creative in attracting potential employees by expediting the process and offering thousands of dollars in bonuses for some new hires. A $30,000 bonus was given to...
Buffalo Public School student receives scholarship honoring Katherine Massey
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced Friday that the Katherine "Kat" Massey scholarship was awarded to a Buffalo Public School student.
Dynamic duo behind Dopest Dough rising to meet demand in East Aurora
EAST AURORA — If you are the type of person who believes a great bagel can change your day, then you have to try Dopest Dough. Dopest Dough is an artisan bakery in East Aurora that specializes in handcrafted breads, bagels. and more. "Everything we do is sourdough based,"...
Big event for dog lovers in the southtowns
It's a dog eat dog world out there, but in a friendly sort of way in the southtowns this weekend. The Nickel City Cluster Dog Show wrapping up Sunday at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
