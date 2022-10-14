Read full article on original website
Related
Lady Danzy promotes diversity with Fit for a Queen luxury dress store
Atlanta entrepreneur Lady Danzy is taking fashion to a new level with her elegant prom, formal, pageant, and bridal store, Fit for a Queen in Midtown Atlanta. The company started in a smaller storefront but is now located in Midtown only a couple of doors down from the Fox Theatre.
Jennifer Rogers-Givens is setting the standard for leadership in marketing
In the world of advertising, Jennifer Rogers-Givens has done her part to close the gap between diverse consumers and large brands. The Penn State graduate has worked with Georgia-Pacific, Coca-Cola, Nationwide Insurance, BMW, Blavity and The Root. Recently, Rogers-Givens spoke to rolling out about leading and setting an example for...
Sisters With Superpowers honored in Atlanta (photos)
Rolling out, in an event powered by Chevrolet, Fifth Third Bank and AT&T Dream in Black, honored Sisters With Superpowers at the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta on Oct. 13, 2022. Here are some of the best pictures snapped from the night, courtesy of DaeRae Media Group.
RICE CEO Jay Bailey shares their success story
Jay Bailey’s plan continues to unfold. Just over two years ago, Bailey sat in an empty building with cobweb-occupied corners off Northside Drive in Atlanta. On Sept. 29, 2022, the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs opened the U.S. Bank/Elavon Entrepreneurial Boardroom, another space for Black entrepreneurs to hold meetings and negotiate business deals moving forward.
19th Century Levi’s With Racist Branding Strike Gold at Auction
An August 2022 study by Visual Capitalist revealed that an annual salary of $76,000 is now the minimum needed to purchase the median home in the U.S. But if real estate isn’t your thing, that $76K can also fetch a pair of authentic antique jeans. That was the amount of the winning bid California-based vintage clothing collectors Kyle Hauper and Zip Stevenson made for the circa 1880s Levi’s that vintage denim hunter Brit Eaton sold at auction at the Durango Vintage Festivus, a first-time, four-day sales and social event sponsored by him, on Oct. 1 in Aztec, N.M. According to published reports,...
Hydrow’s Latest Ad Campaign Is Here to Pump You Up
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Today, Hydrow, the at-home connected fitness brand, launched its newest campaign, “ Hydrow High | Balloon Man,” for those that may be experiencing feelings of deflation. Created in partnership with Mojo Supermarket, the new campaign is a fun, metaphorical expansion of the brand’s “ Hydrow High ” platform that provides a snapshot into both the physical and mental health benefits that the Hydrow experience delivers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006034/en/ WATCH HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cwE4OmIQFU (Photo: Hydrow)
How All Around Entertainment CEO took his company to the top
Making major corporate decisions and managing an organization takes passion and a willingness to lead. Although the world is full of capable leaders, the unique ones have a clearer vision and desire to impact the lives of those they serve. Rolling out sat down for a conversation with Leon Rollerson, CEO, and founder of All Around Entertainment.
BookDawg Sports founder Oronde Booker is proud of his company’s hard work
Oronde Booker and his 14-year-old son, Kendall, are the founders of BookDawg Sports, a Black-owned athletic supply company in Atlanta. Booker had long been supporting his son at team practices and games when he noticed that all of the equipment used by the players, trainers, and coaches was developed by four companies – none of which were Black-owned. That realization inspired him to create his own company, which would become a major supplier of athletic products.
Chimene Anderson uses the power of inspiration to make the world a better place
Chimene Anderson is the community relations manager for Olympia Development of Michigan, a family-owned company that prioritizes purpose-driven collaborations to create more inclusive communities and workplaces for Detroiters. Prior to joining the team at Olympia Development, Ms. Anderson was the senior director of community engagement for the American Cancer Society,...
McDonald’s owner Joni Thrower Davis says resilience is her superpower
Joni Thrower Davis is a second-generation owner of four McDonald’s restaurants in metro Detroit. She also serves as general counsel for the family’s 29 locations in the Michigan and Louisiana markets. Formerly, she was a senior attorney and diversity director at the Miller Canfield law firm. Davis is active locally and nationally and serves in various capacities in connection with the McDonald’s business.
Nicole Wells Stallworth shares what makes her unique as a leader
Nicole Wells Stallworth currently serves as executive director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and vice president for public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Michigan. The accomplished activist addressed the inspiration for her professional pursuits. Why did you select this career?. I am a seasoned public affairs executive having served...
Koils by Nature CEO Pamela Booker creates organic and affordable hair products
Pamela Booker is the CEO of Koils by Nature. Her vegan products are certified cruelty-free and infused with organic essential oils and handmade with the finest of ingredients. Sold by retailers nationwide and internationally, Booker knows the power of strategic marketing to scale businesses. What inspired you to get into...
How Lauren Powers is helping small businesses
Lauren Powers is a seven-figure business marketing coach based in Atlanta with one simple goal: “Help health entrepreneurs and small business owners not suck at business,” Powers told rolling out. She serves as president and partner of Microsite Digital Marketing agency. In the role, she helps hundreds of...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
111K+
Followers
8K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0