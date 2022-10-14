Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
dayton.com
Table 33 moving to Dayton Arcade
A Dayton restaurant located near the Schuster Center is moving its current operation to the Dayton Arcade. According to a press release from Cross Street Partners, Table 33 is relocating to the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building, located at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets. Construction...
dayton.com
New sports bar serving ‘anything but chicken’ now open in Springfield
The Bullpen Sports Bar, a new restaurant in downtown Springfield serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is now open. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22. Sandy Hamilton, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Mark, said they began their soft opening Oct. 10, but have plans to open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. this week.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
WLWT 5
WATCH: 20 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
CINCINNATI — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days.
WLWT 5
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
Cincinnati Herald
The Peach Cobbler Factory
The Peach Cobbler Factory, a family-style dessert shop, sells “old school desserts with a new school flare.” Cincinnati has never seen a sweet shop like this before. Driving around we see Cupcake shops, Donut shops but we never see Cobblers, Banana Pudding, etc. This factory offers a “feeling of nostalgia for its old school yet it’s still delicious.”
WCPO
LaRosa's reopens first pizzeria after $1 million dining room renovation
CINCINNATI — The original LaRosa's Family Pizzeria in Cincinnati's west side reopened its dining room Monday morning. Buddy LaRosa and his family rededicated the Boudinot Avenue location with a ribbon cutting after its dining room was closed for three months for a $1 million renovation. As part of the changes, LaRosa's created bigger meeting rooms, added more "Buddy Tables" and turned the "Buddy Room" into "Buddy's Private Dining Room" for gatherings of up to 16 guests.
WLWT 5
Aerial video: See what BLINK Cincinnati lights festival looks like from above
CINCINNATI — BLINK took over Cincinnati this weekend, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival returned through the weekend bringing large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art. The city was literally glowing with luminous facades to twinkling alleyways. Watch the...
thegnarlygnome.com
Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup
You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
WLWT 5
Lights, sounds, action: BLINK Day 2 draws big crowds in Cincinnati, Covington
CINCINNATI — BLINK's reputation is traveling at the speed of light and attracting visitors from great distances. "Oh, my God. It's amazing. We had so much fun," BLINK attendee Kim Kimball said. "[We're from] Carbondale, Illinois. Took us five hours to get here." However, this year wasn't Kimball's first...
dayton.com
Sandwich shop to open next month in Kettering
Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location next month at 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. Franchise owner Ted Tolliver confirmed the restaurant is expected to open November 2 with a fundraiser for Kettering High School’s Band Boosters. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 donation to the boosters in exchange for a sub.
travelmag.com
5 of the best Cincinnati Moving Companies
If you’re moving in or out of Cincinnati and are looking for some reliable guys to help you shift your stuff, there are a wide number of reputable removal companies to pick from. Whether you’re upping sticks to the other side of the country or just a few miles...
dayton.com
Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater
The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding. Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.
BLINK 2022 wraps up with exclusive performance on final night
With five zones and more than 100 installations, there was a lot to see at Blink this year. There was one performance you could only see on the final day of the festival, though.
More than 20 bands set for 18th annual Dayton Music Fest
DAYTON — The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown Dayton on Friday. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern, according to organizers. “There’s so much talent in Dayton...
dayton.com
Fast-casual Indian restaurant to open this week in Dayton
The Twist Indian Grill, a fast-casual Indian restaurant offering customers a chance to create their own bowls and burritos, is holding a grand opening Thursday, Oct. 20 at 2627 S. Smithville Road in Dayton. “You see a lot of Indian restaurants in Dayton,” Maulin Patel, owner of The Twist Indian...
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Cincinnati Give You Easy Access To Downtown and the Entire City
Famed for its breweries and moreish chili, you could easily spend a long weekend sampling the best brews and bites while stadium-hopping in Cincinnati, Ohio. Downtown throngs with museums, galleries, and markets, with riverside paths and vast parklands making it a doddle to hit your daily steps quota. Cincinnati’s accommodation scene has exploded with fashionable lofts and unique stays. Here are the best Airbnbs in Cincinnati, Ohio, that place you moments from Cincy’s best sights.
dayton.com
Why we’re seeing more vibrant fall colors this year
There’s no denying it, we are seeing some of the best and most vibrant fall colors in years here in the Miami Valley and Tri-State areas. And while every fall has its array of oranges, yellows, reds and browns, this year’s color display is definitely one to photograph.
The River: Agreeable October prompts memories of Licking River ramble — and Frederick’s Landing
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. The story first appeared in October, 2021. Special to NKyTribune. October’s always been my favorite month since I...
