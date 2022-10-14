Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Guidebook to Achieving Financial Security by Dan Nicholson

Read full article on original website
Gates Foundation boosts GivingTuesday with $10M donation
NEW YORK (AP) — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $10 million to the organization that grew out of the hashtag #GivingTuesday in part to fund a database of charitable giving and other acts of generosity. GivingTuesday, the organization, has helped people realize there is a lot they can give, said foundation co-founder Melinda French Gates in an interview. “Whether people are giving their voice, their time, their expertise or their money, and given that it was the ten year anniversary of GivingTuesday, it seemed like the right time to step up with another commitment,” French Gates said. Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, described the foundation as a thought partner in addition to being a funder.
19th Century Levi’s With Racist Branding Strike Gold at Auction
An August 2022 study by Visual Capitalist revealed that an annual salary of $76,000 is now the minimum needed to purchase the median home in the U.S. But if real estate isn’t your thing, that $76K can also fetch a pair of authentic antique jeans. That was the amount of the winning bid California-based vintage clothing collectors Kyle Hauper and Zip Stevenson made for the circa 1880s Levi’s that vintage denim hunter Brit Eaton sold at auction at the Durango Vintage Festivus, a first-time, four-day sales and social event sponsored by him, on Oct. 1 in Aztec, N.M. According to published reports,...
