J&J sales grow, but strong dollar tugs at expectations

Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to growth in pharmaceutical sales, but the health care giant continued to tread cautiously with its outlook due to the strong dollar. J&J on Tuesday stuck to the midpoint of its 2022 forecast after lowering expectations the previous two quarters due to the...
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday, tracking the latest rally on Wall Street. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures was postponed Monday, removing one factor that...
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/17/2022

Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street, marking the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Monday, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off on Friday. The Dow added 1.9% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.4%.
Bank of America, BP rise; Fox, NGM Biopharmaceuticals fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Bank of America Corp., up $1.92 to $33.62. The bank beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $6.72 to $306.71. The investment bank is reportedly planning to reorganize some of...

