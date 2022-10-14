ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman County, TN

Related
WOMI Owensboro

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
WHNT-TV

Freeze Warning Monday Night

The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
TENNESSEE STATE
country1025.com

I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did

Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrillist

The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville

Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
SMYRNA, TN
KISS 106

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville, TN

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville. Suppose you’re visiting downtown Nashville for a concert at The Ryman or Bridgestone Arena, enjoying live music and honky tonks on Broadway, or exploring any of the popular museums, restaurants, or parks. In that case, chances are you’re looking for somewhere to park! While rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are common in the Nashville area, there might be times when you need to bring your own vehicle. The following list of parking locations is some of the cheapest and safest places you can park in the downtown area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mother of Chapel Hill train crash victims speaks out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother in mourning spoke with WSMV4 for the first time after the loss of her three children that were killed in a train crash in September in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Maria Celeste has 5 children and three of them; 22-year-old Duvraska, 25-year-old Magyory and 29-year-old...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

St. Thomas Helps Grammy Nominee With Cancer and New Baby

(NASHVILLE) In April 2021, Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Alexis Butcher was hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Alexis found out she was expecting a baby girl a few weeks before she was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer. “I found a lump in my breast,” Alexis recalls. “I just thought it...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN

