ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens could sign ex-All-Pro receiver?

Lamar Jackson may be getting a new weapon (albeit one over a decade older than him). ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet this week with free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The soon-to-be 36-year-old remains unsigned after splitting time in 2021 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Giants’ receiver corps set to change in Week 6 against Baltimore

The New York Giants are gearing up for an extremely competitive Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Coming off an impressive win against the Green Bay Packers, the Giants are riding high on confidence and have a good chance at overcoming a tough Baltimore team, considering their struggles against a bad Cincinnati Bengals squad last week.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy