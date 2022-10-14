"3....2....1....make a funny face!" Somebody or something has to hold the camera if you want to join in on a photo. Assuming you have a tripod or a way to balance the camera at the right height and angle, you can join in the picture if you use the camera timer. But how do you set a timer on your iPhone camera? We previously discussed how to use a timer on your Apple Watch to take photos with your iPhone. But if you’re not fortunate enough to own an Apple Watch, you can just use the timer built into the iPhone itself. The problem is the sneaky little thing likes to hide!

1 HOUR AGO