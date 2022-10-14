ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 7: There's a new No. 1

Seriously, is there anything better than college football?. and Alabama. Rocky Top is indeed back after the Vols snapped a 15 game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a 52-49 win. Georgia handled business, beating an improved Vanderbilt team 55-0 in Athens. Auburn made things exciting against Ole Miss, but the Rebels beat the Tigers 48-34. KJ Jefferson of Arkansas returned to help the Razorbacks to a 52-35 win over BYU. Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns in an LSU win over Florida. And with Will Levis back, Kentucky took down Mississippi State to move both teams to 5-2.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Michigan, Tennessee on the rise

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — With the Ohio State Buckeyes on a bye week, there was no question where the biggest and most important game north of the Mason-Dixon Line was played on Saturday. At kickoff, Michigan Stadium was bathed in maize and swaddled by blustery wind and cold that...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win

Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football News

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 7? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 7. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 7 USA TODAY Coaches Poll...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to player’s heartbreaking final play

There were plenty of close college football games that came down to the wire on Saturday afternoon, including the Tennessee Volunteers’ stunning win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. But there might not have been a finish any more dramatic or thrilling than the Colorado Buffaloes‘ victory over the California Golden Bears, or Cal wide receiver Mason Starling’s near touchdown catch.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season. Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired. NC State quarterback...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy