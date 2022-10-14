Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 News Now
Another Cold Day Tomorrow
All-aboard the temperature roller coaster for the week ahead! The average high/lows in Omaha are 65 and 43 respectively. By the end of the week, we will be both 10-20 degrees below and above that average. The cold is already in full swing. It is the overnight low that will...
3 News Now
First Cold Blast Of The Season
All-aboard the temperature roller coaster for the week ahead! The average high/lows in Omaha are 65 and 43 respectively. By the end of the week, we will be both 10-20 degrees below and above that average. We start with the cold first. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s...
3 News Now
Cooler Weather Sunday
A cold front moves in on Sunday with much cooler temperatures. Highs won't get out of the 50s for Sunday. The breeze will continue on Sunday but will be lighter with gusts only around 20-25mph. Sunday night gets cold, with lows dropping into the 20s, the first time of the season it will happen in Omaha.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.
3 News Now
Latest Update from 3 News Now | October 17 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday evening, October 17, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
3 News Now
Brand new fitness center opens at Millard North Middle School
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, cut the ribbon for Millard North Middle School’s brand-new DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. According to a press release from the NFGFC, Millard North Middle school was one of three...
3 News Now
Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new COVID deaths, cases slightly up
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 183 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday. There have now been 170,470 positive cases since March of 2020. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health...
Comments / 0