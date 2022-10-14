Read full article on original website
Related
For the first time in 16 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both missed out on making the top 3 of the Ballon d'Or
The 2022 award was won by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who scored 44 goals in 46 games last season as Real won the Champions League and La Liga.
Idaho8.com
Ballon d’Or ceremony: Alexia Putellas makes history, Real Madrid men’s players take offense and boos for Mbappé?
FC Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas retained the Ballon d’Or Féminin on Monday, the award presented to the best women’s player of the last year, becoming the first woman in history to win back-to-back Ballon d’Ors. The 28-year-old midfielder claimed the prize despite missing Euro...
Comments / 0