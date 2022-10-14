Read full article on original website
City Council Meeting Preview
During the regular City of San Angelo Council meeting Tuesday morning members. will recognize Daniel Valenzuela’s 10th Anniversary as the San Angelo City Manager. In other business, the council will consider awarding a Task Order under a contract for. engineering services to Centurion Planning and Design Inc., for more...
SAISD Eyes Plan to Close 3 Elementary Schools
The San Angelo School District and its Board collaborated with a West Texas. architecture firm to complete a facility study of elementary campuses over the. last six months. Based on the facility study, recommendations were to combine. elementary campuses, moving from 17 elementary campuses to 14. At a recent. meeting,...
Woman Arrested After Police Chase
Early yesterday morning San Angelo Police arrested a 36-year-old woman after she led Police on a high-speed chase. Police say the. woman was driving recklessly on Sherwood Way. She was stopped,. then she sped away, and a chase pursued. Later the suspect vehicle. crashed into the side of the Police...
ASU Plans Homecoming Events This Week
Angelo State University’s 2022 Homecoming events and activities run. throughout this week, culminating on Saturday with the Homecoming. football game between the ASU Rams and Texas A&M-Kingsville. This year’s Homecoming theme is “ASU’s Haunted Homecoming,”. and many of the events are open to the public. During...
