Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
This Houston man has given away over $1 billionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Eater
11 Houston Restaurants That Are Perfect for a Rainy Day
Hurricane in Houston season is upon us, meaning plenty of soggy days ahead, which can be a bummer for many residents. Some prefer to cancel plans and hunker down for the night rather than watch the rain wash through the city. But for those still seeking a dining experience and...
Eater
14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights
With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston. Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.
Click2Houston.com
Elton John’s Houston concert canceled because the Astros are too good ⚾
HOUSTON – The Elton John “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” performance scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4, is cancelled due to the updated 2022 MLB Postseason schedule. “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by this news,” the Astros’ website reads. “Tickets for the Minute...
Texans CEO Cal McNair Says Jack Easterby Departure Was 'Mutual'
In a statement released by the Houston Texans, CEO Cal McNair said Jack Easterby's departure was mutual.
travelawaits.com
10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
cw39.com
Check out these two Houston Italian eateries that are ranked best in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting closer to the holiday season and that means calories are being counted less and less (as they should be); for Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it’s time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
365thingsinhouston.com
Get a Nightlife This Week: October 17 to 23, 2022
Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, October 17 to Sunday, October 23, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: October 17 to 23, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, October 17 to Sunday, October 23, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
Click2Houston.com
Trust Index: KPRC 2 News puts ad targeting Democratic Harris County Judge through trust index
HOUSTON – It’s an ad airing frequently on Houston airwaves this election season, targeting Harris County’s Democratic judges and one that caught Houston mayor Sylvester Turner’s attention, as well. Last Wednesday, the mayor tweeted: “This political ad running against Democratic judges stating Houston has more murders...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tex-Mex
Back in the day, a place like El Tiempo Cantina was simply known as “Mexican food” and maybe that’s still how the meals served in its locations are known in non-Texas parts of the country. Houston’s proximity to Mexico and the strong focus on international cuisine here means El Tiempo must be classified as “Tex-Mex” to not confuse fine diners with authentic Mexican cooking, dishes indigenous to places like Oaxaca and coastal Mexico. One thing that’s clear, no matter what you call it, El Tiempo's is the best food of its kind in Houston.
Listed at $3.7M, Houston's 'Darth Vader House' is the ultimate bachelor pad
With its black rock and sharp edges, the Houston home resembles something from 'Star Wars.'
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
koxe.com
Michael Head, 46
Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods
HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
spacecityweather.com
Houston this week: Temperatures plunge from the 90s to the 40s
I’m not going to lie: for mid-October this weekend’s temperatures and humidity felt pretty gross outside. I know there are some people living here who love summer, and can’t get enough. God bless you. But y’all have had more than five months now. And after a high of 91 degrees on Saturday, and 92 on Sunday, it’s time for a change. Fortunately that is just what is coming with today’s front. In fact, a lot of the region in the 90s this week will be in the 40s (or possibly even upper 30s) by Wednesday morning.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Rapidly Growing Texas Pizza Joint Joins Forces With Kroger for In-Store Locations
Support informative articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Limited supply available; click for details. Khanh Nguyen, a Klein Forest High School and University of Houston graduate, first started Zalat Pizza in 2015 after relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it wasn’t until December 2021 when he returned to open one in his former hometown. Clearly though, Nguyen is betting big on the Bayou City, as there are already five additional Zalat Pizzas in the Greater Houston area, and a sixth coming to Memorial City. Now, two nearby towns are the sites of a new joint venture with Kroger grocery stores. Zalat Pizza is opening in-store locations, first at Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace at 9703 Barker Cypress on October 21 and then at Conroe Marketplace at 341 South Loop 336 West, in December.
Comments / 0