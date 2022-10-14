PARIS (AP) — Industries across France went on strike Tuesday to push for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation, ramping up the clash between workers and the government after weeks of walkouts that hobbled oil refineries and sparked gasoline shortages around the country. Rail and other transportation workers, trucking and bus companies, some high school teachers and public hospital employees have heeded a call by an oil workers’ union for French industry to push for salary increases and protest government intervention in the refinery strikes. Thousands also took to the streets Sunday to march against rising prices. Taxi driver Mohamed Mahrouk said he was fed up with both the strikers and the government for failing to reach a deal that officials have promised within a week to end disruptions. “It’s been two weeks,” Mahrouk said while queuing for fuel at a Paris gas station. “It’s starting to be too long now … a solution needs to be found.”

