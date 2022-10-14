High inflation is taking a toll on farmers and impacting the cost of their inputs. Richard Syverson is president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association:. “Fertilizer and chemicals in particular, as we head into next year. There are supply chain issues that we haven’t faced in the past from things like spare parts to the availability of a chemical that you might need, but might not be available when you need to use it.”

