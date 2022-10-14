ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020. He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
Tagovailoa to prepare this week as Dolphins starter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter. Assuming all goes well, he is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis last week. He had been in the concussion protocols since getting hurt and needing to be taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.
Ravens lament another blown lead and 3-3 record

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If the Baltimore Ravens knew how to finish games, they would be undefeated. Their problem is, they haven’t finished. They blew fourth-quarter leads against Miami and Buffalo in Weeks 2 and 4. The even numbers got to them again Sunday as they handed the New York Giants a 24-20 win, courtesy of two late turnovers by Lamar Jackson. The loss left the Ravens at 3-3 and tied atop the AFC North with defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Pittsburgh and Cleveland are a game behind at 2-4. It’s not a bad position but the Ravens know it could have been much better.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tom Brady fumes at Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates in defeat against Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom Brady had some choice words for his offensive line during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The defeat sees Tampa Bay move to 3-3 this season, while Pittsburgh, which had quarterback Kenny Pickett leave the field with a concussion and replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, snapped a four-game losing streak to move to 2-4.
TAMPA, FL

