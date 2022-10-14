Earlier this year, a Globe report raised questions about whether Hayden’s office tried to quash a separate case involving two other Transit Police officers. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office has dropped criminal charges against an MBTA Transit Police sergeant accused of covering up the beating of a homeless man in 2018 after new information came to light, authorities said Monday. In court papers, Suffolk prosecutors said they could not continue the case against David Finnerty after Transit Police discovered a previously unknown computer record that prosecutors said showed Finnerty had not added false information to a 2018 police report on the assault.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO