Wave 3
Remains found in central Indiana in 2004 confirmed to be those of missing Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Human remains found in central Indiana in 2004 by a turkey hunter have been identified as those of a Louisville man reported missing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said evidence found on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe County indicated a homicide had occurred.
SnowTALK! Monday Edition 10/17
Shepardsville police chief speaks on investigation into Jason Ellis’ memorial vandalized. The memorial is on the Bluegrass Parkway honoring the fallen Bardstown police officer. Updated: 11 hours ago. Miriam Hope is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge...
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends of Miriam Hope, the missing woman whose body was pulled out of the Ohio River, are reacting to her death. Nicky Wright said Hope was a kind-hearted, loving and honest friend who was like a sister to her. Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return...
One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Directions Union Group held a conference in Louisville on Monday after one of their speakers was arrested. The speaker said she didn’t do anything wrong. But WAVE Troubleshooters investigated why was she out of jail?. Wendella Hughes was arrested for allegedly violating her...
Man in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Rogers has not been seen since July 3, 2015. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated:...
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI has confirmed that a search warrant was served this morning at a farm property on Paschal Ballard Road owned by the Houck family.
Person hit and killed by car on Preston Highway identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a person struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday has been released. Allen Lee Green, 35, of Louisville, died from injuries he received in the accident. Louisville Metro police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. October 15 in the 3300 block...
Teenager taken to hospital after being struck by car on Smyrna Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after he was struck by a car on Smyrna Parkway. Around 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7700 block of Smyrna Parkway on a report of a pedestrian struck. LMPD...
Body taken out of Ohio River near Big Four Bridge, LMPD waiting for autopsy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is waiting for results from an autopsy after a body was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday morning. According to LMPD, around 11:45a.m. a call came into MetroSafe about what people believed to be a body in the...
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
Noche Mexican BBQ holding multiple celebration events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Noche Mexican BBQ is celebrating its three-year anniversary here in Louisville with a series of events. The events are honoring the three years on Bardstown Road as well as Day of the Dead, a holiday that originated in Mexico. “Our Mission is to eat, laugh, make...
Memorial honoring Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The memorial honoring Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis has been vandalized. A Facebook post from The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the memorial at Exit 34 on the Bluegrass Parkway was damaged sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th. A metal flag...
COVID forces Indiana’s lieutenant governor to postpone Jeffersonville visit
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A planned visit to Southern Indiana tomorrow by state’s lieutenant governor has been postponed after she received a positive COVID diagnosis. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was scheduled to be at LifeSpring Health System facility in Jeffersonville to receive an update the center and heard about the impact of the Catalyst Award it recently received from Indiana’s Family and Social Service Administration (FSSA).
KSP investigating crash involving Breckinridge County Deputy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an injury accident that involved a Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday. According to the release, around 2:15p.m. KSP Post 4 responded to assistance request call in investigating a two vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 86.
Fashion show raises money for Home of the Innocents
Miriam Hope is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront. ‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rogers has not been seen since...
