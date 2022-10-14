Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Getting your managed mobile services strategy right
In a changing world, the only constant seems to be change. As we all continue to adapt our personal and working lives according to Government advice it is difficult to predict exactly what might be around the next corner. No more lockdowns? Working life and traveling users returning? UK economy rebounds as Covid restrictions ease? As organizations come to terms with the shape of their workforces today, whether that might be working from home (WFH), back-to-the-office or some kind of hybrid approach, one thing remains true for businesses of all sizes - it has become much more challenging for IT teams to keep their workforce connected, securely and productively. Another truism that we can attribute to the shifting work landscape is the massive increase in mobile/smart device usage by employees who seek to stay connected as they WFH or on public transport or from a remote location.
TechRadar
Why VPNs need to be left in 2020
Time and again virtual private networks (VPNs) are shown to be inadequate for today’s security landscape. Earlier this year, it was revealed that government-backed Iranian hackers were exploiting VPN vulnerabilities in an attempt to establish long-lasting backdoors into large corporations. Attacks that were highly reminiscent of activity by other state hackers, demonstrating VPN exploitation is in no way a one-off. To compound VPN security woes, we’re seeing a rise in targeted malware that will cause an increasing number of corporate VPNs to be infiltrated by malicious parties this year. If nation-state attacks and the rise in malware weren’t reason enough to leave VPNs in 2020, many VPN users struggle with network management challenges brought about through the difficulty of keeping track of multiple access rules.
TechRadar
The evolution of the VPN and its importance in the age of cloud computing
Back in 1996, a Microsoft engineer by the name of Gurdeep Singh-Pall developed the Peer-to-Peer Tunneling Protocol (PPTP). The goal was to use IP addresses to switch network packets and offer employees a secure and private means of connecting to their organization’s intranet. It was a watershed moment that would instigate the advent of VPN technology.
TechRadar
Virtual Private Networks (VPNs): What businesses need to know
Virtual provide networks provide a way of communicating securely over an ordinary internet connection. For individuals using one of the many VPN subscription services means greater privacy and the ability to access websites that might be blocked for geographical or other reasons. But VPNs have uses in business too, allowing...
TechRadar
Why your business needs a VPN
Creating your own business on the Internet requires mandatory security for personal data and developments. In this case, you need to be able to use various tips to ensure cybersecurity, to train your employees, as well as, among other things, to install a reliable VPN. VPN for business will not...
TechRadar
Is your data protected from leaking cloud buckets?
Organisations worldwide are collecting, storing and managing ever-increasing data volumes. Many are deciding to store this data in the cloud because it’s unsustainable to maintain it in their own data centres. But then the unimaginable happens – the organisation receives a ransom email from a group of hackers, explaining that they have gained control of the organisation’s data in the cloud and are demanding a hefty sum to give it back. What to do?
TechRadar
Modern workplace culture is changing: Four ways it’s impacting your company’s network security
The way employees work in today’s tech-driven office has changed significantly over the last few years. Working from home is becoming increasingly common. Cloud applications – Salesforce, Google Docs, Microsoft Office, etc. – are the gold standard because they allow employees to do their jobs from anywhere. And employees are using their own mobile phones and laptops to access work documents and emails remotely.
TechRadar
The biggest cyber-threats hitting firms working remotely during the Covid-19 crisis
As the nation’s businesses hunkered down to work at home, criminal groups not only continued their attacks, but also adapted their tactics to exploit the security gaps that opened up. Over the last few weeks, we saw an increase in attacks targeting a workforce that is now almost entirely...
TechRadar
How the increase in work from home will impact corporate cybersecurity
Covid-19 has changed many things. The rise in remote work significantly increased and companies were forced to test a new business model. At first, corporations were somewhat reluctant, but working from home yielded higher productivity. This is the effect of being close at home, with family, and less stress of commuting to and from work.
TechRadar
The networking challenges facing the modern business
As the speed of individual broadband connections has increased exponentially and the related costs of those connections have dropped, many organisations are looking to move away from a comprehensive private networking strategy to a system relying significantly more on the connectivity of the public internet and the use of internet VPNs.
TechRadar
Get out of the danger zone: Why VPNs don’t keep data secure
In the current political environment, who can access your data and who can (unfortunately) hack it has become a prominent issue especially with the almost daily headlines about data security fails. Technology and security don’t go naturally hand in hand, which is why data protection is likely to be among the hot button issues in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
TechRadar
TechRadar
TechRadar
TechRadar
