Coachella, CA

Coachella (CA) Fire Station Undergoing $7.3M Rehabilitation, Expansion

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors
 4 days ago
KESQ News Channel 3

Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season

The weekend storm cleanup continued Monday throughout the Coachella Valley. In La Quinta, the city says severe damage to a water feature of the Splash Pad at La Quinta Park will close the attraction for the rest of the season. You can see the Splash Pad as it looked Monday morning in the image below. The post Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores

Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
BANNING, CA
newsmirror.net

Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project

Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City

Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening. The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive. Details remain limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.  Enos confirmed more The post Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs

A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater

A Palm Springs woman was killed in a rollover wreck along Interstate 10 east of Whitewater. According to California Highway Patrol, the solo vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman was identified as Gloria Miles-Flores, 28, of Palm Springs. Miles-Flores was driving a brown Honda Accord eastbound on the I-10 in the #3 The post Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs

We're taking an inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs. Designed to be an interactive and immersive experience, the Modernism Museum is a passion project that Jerry and Tracy Turco hope will inspire the community and visitors alike. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the Turcos about the museum, which The post EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vandalism on green at Terra Lago golf course is second incident in two months

An estimated $5,000 in damage is being repaired on a green at the golf course at Terra Lago, the head pro and tournament coordinator tells News Channel 3. Brian Hulbert said that Indio Police are investigating after the vandalism was discovered on one of the greens on the property, north course number six, this morning. The post Vandalism on green at Terra Lago golf course is second incident in two months appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting of Suspect

(CNS) – Authorities Monday were continuing to investigate a law-enforcement shooting that left a murder suspect injured in Sky Valley. Oscar Ernesto Canas, 42, was identified Friday as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier that day in Desert Hot Springs, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

14-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Homeland Crash

Authorities said Sunday the dirt bike rider who died in a crash with an SUV in Homeland on Saturday was a 14-year-old boy. The crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday at Homeland and McWade avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, James Bond, 14, was...
HOMELAND, CA
menifee247.com

Blue Agave Landscaping will maximize your yard's look

As a city located in a desert climate, Menifee presents unique challenges in planting and decorating front and back yards. Blue Agave Landscaping provides the expertise clients want in maximizing the look and environmental sustainability of their home’s exterior. Jose Garcia and his staff work with customers to achieve...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet

A 40-year-old San Jacinto man was found dead in the roadway and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits near La Quinta

A small earthquake was reported late Friday night near La Quinta. According to to the U.S Geological Survey's website the 2.5 earthquake occured at 10:14 p.m. on Friday about 13 miles southwest of La Quinta. No damage or injuries have been reported. The post A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits near La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect arrested after homicide in DHS, officer-involved shooting investigation in Sky Valley

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Police Chief Jim Henson tells News Channel 3 that a suspect is now in custody after a homicide Friday morning in the city. Police got a call at 7:40 a.m. alerting them to an incident on the 13-500 block of Mountain View. The scene became a homicide investigation. Police The post Suspect arrested after homicide in DHS, officer-involved shooting investigation in Sky Valley appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

