Coachella (CA) Fire Station Undergoing $7.3M Rehabilitation, Expansion

Read full article on original website
Related
Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season
The weekend storm cleanup continued Monday throughout the Coachella Valley. In La Quinta, the city says severe damage to a water feature of the Splash Pad at La Quinta Park will close the attraction for the rest of the season. You can see the Splash Pad as it looked Monday morning in the image below. The post Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season appeared first on KESQ.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores
Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
newsmirror.net
Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project
Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City
Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening. The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive. Details remain limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Enos confirmed more The post Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
14-Year-Old James Bond Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Homeland (Homeland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that at around 2:36 p.m. the crash occurred at Homeland and McWade Avenues.
Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater
A Palm Springs woman was killed in a rollover wreck along Interstate 10 east of Whitewater. According to California Highway Patrol, the solo vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman was identified as Gloria Miles-Flores, 28, of Palm Springs. Miles-Flores was driving a brown Honda Accord eastbound on the I-10 in the #3 The post Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs
We're taking an inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs. Designed to be an interactive and immersive experience, the Modernism Museum is a passion project that Jerry and Tracy Turco hope will inspire the community and visitors alike. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the Turcos about the museum, which The post EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Vandalism on green at Terra Lago golf course is second incident in two months
An estimated $5,000 in damage is being repaired on a green at the golf course at Terra Lago, the head pro and tournament coordinator tells News Channel 3. Brian Hulbert said that Indio Police are investigating after the vandalism was discovered on one of the greens on the property, north course number six, this morning. The post Vandalism on green at Terra Lago golf course is second incident in two months appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting of Suspect
(CNS) – Authorities Monday were continuing to investigate a law-enforcement shooting that left a murder suspect injured in Sky Valley. Oscar Ernesto Canas, 42, was identified Friday as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier that day in Desert Hot Springs, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
This candy-colored Palm Springs hotel has us ready for vacay
This social-media celebrity is hands-down one of Palm Springs' most recognizable accommodations.
NBC Los Angeles
14-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Homeland Crash
Authorities said Sunday the dirt bike rider who died in a crash with an SUV in Homeland on Saturday was a 14-year-old boy. The crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday at Homeland and McWade avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, James Bond, 14, was...
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning.
menifee247.com
Blue Agave Landscaping will maximize your yard's look
As a city located in a desert climate, Menifee presents unique challenges in planting and decorating front and back yards. Blue Agave Landscaping provides the expertise clients want in maximizing the look and environmental sustainability of their home’s exterior. Jose Garcia and his staff work with customers to achieve...
mynewsla.com
Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet
A 40-year-old San Jacinto man was found dead in the roadway and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway.
SFGate
Newly Renovated, the Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway in Palm Springs Is Back on the Market for $5.65M
There's probably no other house in Palm Springs, CA, quite like the famed honeymoon hideaway of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. It's the futuristic place that Look magazine declared the "House of Tomorrow" in 1962. Despite its storied history, the home has had trouble finding a buyer. Between 2014 and 2020,...
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits near La Quinta
A small earthquake was reported late Friday night near La Quinta. According to to the U.S Geological Survey's website the 2.5 earthquake occured at 10:14 p.m. on Friday about 13 miles southwest of La Quinta. No damage or injuries have been reported. The post A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits near La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Suspect arrested after homicide in DHS, officer-involved shooting investigation in Sky Valley
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Police Chief Jim Henson tells News Channel 3 that a suspect is now in custody after a homicide Friday morning in the city. Police got a call at 7:40 a.m. alerting them to an incident on the 13-500 block of Mountain View. The scene became a homicide investigation. Police The post Suspect arrested after homicide in DHS, officer-involved shooting investigation in Sky Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0