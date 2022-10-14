ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Sendelica release trailer for new double album One Man’s Man…

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scDi7_0iYm9yIb00

North Wales space rockers Sendelica have released an teaser trailer for their upcoming new studio album One Man's Man... which you can listen to below.

One Man's Man... is an instrumental double album which will be released through Fruits Der Mer Records on November 28. The album follows on from last year's  critically acclaimed And Man Created God which investigated the relationship between man and religion, guitarist Pete Bingham began to look into what made a hominid a 'Man'?

"It seems that deciphering when exactly man became 'Man' is as tricky a subject to answer as religion, so many false starts and dead ends, and even trickier is where are we headed as a species? Extinction or new horizons?," the band state. "Such are the disagreements between expert palaeontologists and anthropologists that one such expert joked 'One Man's Man Is Another Man's Monkey'."

One Man's Man... will be available as a vinyl double album and on CD. You can view the artwork and tracklisitng below.

Pre-order One Man's Man... .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqeLi_0iYm9yIb00

(Image credit: Fruits der Mer)

Sendelica: One Mans Man...
Side One: The Dawn of Man - Homo Habilis and Homo Rudolfensis
Side Two: Homo Erectus and Denisovans
Side Three: Neanderthal and Homo Sapien
Side Four: Future Man - Homo Superior

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

10 killer metal songs inspired by the Hellraiser movies

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer features a deep dive into the classic 1987 horror movie Hellraiser – the product of author and director Clive Barker’s twisted imagination and the film that introduced the world to iconic hell priest Pinhead, as played by the incomparable Doug Bradley.
Louder

Louder

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy