Maize, KS

Hutch Post

🏈 Kpreps week 8 rankings

1. MANHATTAN (7-0) 2. DERBY (5-2) 3. OLATHE NORTH (7-0) 4. WICHITA NORTHWEST (6-1) 1. MAIZE (7-0) 2. MILL VALLEY (6-1) 3. HAYS (6-1) 4. BISHOP CARROLL (5-2) 1. BISHOP MIEGE (6-1) 2. ST. JAMES ACADEMY (4-3) 3. ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (5-2) 4. WAMEGO (7-0) 5. CHANUTE (7-0) CLASS 3A...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 HutchCC: Dragons sweep by Pratt

Sophomore setter Andrea Serrano set a balanced offensive attack with five players garnering at least seven kills and the No. 20-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 Jayhawk West victory over Pratt on Monday night at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons hit .337 and limited the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
CANTON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Isolated storms tonight, cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Downtown Hutch promotes new Native American jeweler

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Downtown Hutch noted yesterday the September opening of Diamondback Creations at 321 North Main. Downtown Hutch said said the brick and mortar location is to help owners Michelle Hawkins and Peter Rate grow their online Native American jewelry business. Rate grew up on the reservation and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

7 injured in central Kansas crash

This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Miss Augusta & Miss Butler County

The Miss Augusta/Miss Butler County Scholarship Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Augusta High School Auditorium. The current titleholders, Miss Augusta Anna Holman and Miss Butler County, Sierra Marie Bonn, will crown their successors following the event designed to showcase the confidence, poise and talent of the candidates.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Three Hutch orgs get KLC grants

Wichita, Kan. – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) has selected 87 organizations across Kansas – three from Hutchinson – as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The Hutchinson partners are Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson Community Foundation and United Way of Reno County. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities.
HUTCHINSON, KS
