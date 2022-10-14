Read full article on original website
🏈 Kpreps week 8 rankings
1. MANHATTAN (7-0) 2. DERBY (5-2) 3. OLATHE NORTH (7-0) 4. WICHITA NORTHWEST (6-1) 1. MAIZE (7-0) 2. MILL VALLEY (6-1) 3. HAYS (6-1) 4. BISHOP CARROLL (5-2) 1. BISHOP MIEGE (6-1) 2. ST. JAMES ACADEMY (4-3) 3. ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (5-2) 4. WAMEGO (7-0) 5. CHANUTE (7-0) CLASS 3A...
🏐 HutchCC: Dragons sweep by Pratt
Sophomore setter Andrea Serrano set a balanced offensive attack with five players garnering at least seven kills and the No. 20-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 Jayhawk West victory over Pratt on Monday night at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons hit .337 and limited the...
🏐 HutchCC: Dragons rally to defeat Colby in intense 5-Set Battle
Down two sets to 2 and down 13-12 in the decisive fifth set, the No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team rallied for a key Jayhawk West victory over the Colby Trojans on Saturday afternoon at the Sports Arena. Led by pin hitters Taniya Golden, Baylee Miller and Alejandra Briseno,...
⚽️ HutchCC: Dragons drop to No. 17 in NJCAA Rankings despite 2-0 week
The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team earned two wins last week to improve to 12-2 overall. The Blue Dragons shut out Dodge City 6-0 and defeated Garden City 3-1 last week. Although the Blue Dragons set themselves up for a big week ahead, the Blue Dragons fell two...
🏀 HutchCC: Dragon women start season ranked No. 9 in preseason rankings
For the first time in four seasons, the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team starts a season ranked in the Top 10 in the preseason NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Rankings, which were released on Monday. The defending Jayhawk Conference and Region VI champion Blue Dragons open the...
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Isolated storms tonight, cooler Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of...
KBI seeks info on missing western Kansas man
A Plains, Kansas, man hasn't been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
Downtown Hutch promotes new Native American jeweler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Downtown Hutch noted yesterday the September opening of Diamondback Creations at 321 North Main. Downtown Hutch said said the brick and mortar location is to help owners Michelle Hawkins and Peter Rate grow their online Native American jewelry business. Rate grew up on the reservation and...
Wichita Kansas Musician Souljahofdadub Breaks 100K Streams As A Musician
Today we sit down with Top Wichita, Kansas Musician “Souljahofdadub ” to discuss about his latest single, upcoming projects, and more in-depth convo behind the music. My Name Is Souljahofdadub & I’m From Wichita, Kansas. 2.) Q: What’s your most memorable moment this year, so far?
Forum for new Hutchinson Youth Council coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Public Forum for the new Hutchinson Youth Council is coming up Saturday, October 22 at Memorial Hall at 10 a.m. Prospective Youth Council members will have a chance to speak before the youth of the community get to vote on their representatives. Youth Council voting...
7 injured in central Kansas crash
This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
Miss Augusta & Miss Butler County
The Miss Augusta/Miss Butler County Scholarship Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Augusta High School Auditorium. The current titleholders, Miss Augusta Anna Holman and Miss Butler County, Sierra Marie Bonn, will crown their successors following the event designed to showcase the confidence, poise and talent of the candidates.
Rock band Journey along with Toto will perform in Wichita
Rock band Journey along with Toto will perform in Wichita
Three Hutch orgs get KLC grants
Wichita, Kan. – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) has selected 87 organizations across Kansas – three from Hutchinson – as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The Hutchinson partners are Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson Community Foundation and United Way of Reno County. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities.
