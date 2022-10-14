Farmington (ME) Special Town Meeting to Decide on New Fire Truck, Land Purchase

Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Brunswick (ME) Wants to Sell Fire Truck But No One Wants It
The Brunswick Fire Department hasn’t seen interest in a tank truck it’s looking to sell, according to Fire Chief Ken Brillant, PressHerald.com reported. The town’s website posted on September 20 that the fire department would accept sealed bids of at least $10,000 on a 1994 Ford L8000 tank truck, which has been a staple of Brunswick’s fleet for nearly three decades, the report said. One day before the town’s deadline for bids, the department has not received any offers.
NECN
Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire
foxbangor.com
Several neighboring fire departments respond to a local business in flames
Vassalboro marijuana grow facility a 'total loss' after fire
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
lcnme.com
Head-On Collision Closes Route 1 in Damariscotta
U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta was closed for approximately three hours after a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Damariscotta-Newcastle town line. Traffic was rerouted around the scene, at the north end of the bridge crossing the Damariscotta River, approximately one half-mile south of the highway’s intersection with Belvedere Road.
WMTW
Route 17 reopened following flood concern
Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket
They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good
Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
Extreme Flooding On Rt 17 In Maine Causes Three Hour Long Detour
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
wgan.com
Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff in Lewiston
The search for a shooting suspect led to a seven-hour standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning. Police received a tip that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was at a home on Oxford Street. Police surrounded the home, and the Maine State Police tactical team was called to the scene. After about seven hours,...
wabi.tv
Governor Janet Mills tours the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Manufacturers Association of Maine hosted Governor Mills as she toured the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast today. The 11-year-old facility is an international boat building, yacht refit, and service facility with a hauling capacity for vessels up to 485 tons. Service ranges from engine and...
wabi.tv
Police investigating after armed robbery attempt at Augusta bank
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are investigating an apparent armed robbery at a bank Saturday morning. It happened at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street in Augusta around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police tell TV5 they believe the suspect is a male. We’re told the suspect took an undisclosed...
WMTW
Storm slowly pushing to the east in Maine after heavy rain, wind
The storm that brought heavy wind and rain through Maine Friday is beginning to push east. York County is beginning to dry out as rain continues for Portland and Augusta Friday evening. Temperatures remained in the 60s. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Officer shoots, injures man in Oxford County
MEXICO, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led a Mexico police officer to shoot a man Thursday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico after officers responded to a reported "domestic violence disturbance," according to a release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss sent the release to NEWS CENTER Maine on Hodsdon's behalf.
themainewire.com
Fentanyl Dealer from LePage’s “Binder Full of Drug Dealers” Arrested Again for Dealing Fentanyl
A Rumford man whose 2016 arrest for fentanyl trafficking landed him in jail — and in former Gov. Paul LePage’s infamous “binder full of drug dealers” — was arrested again in August on charges of fentanyl trafficking. Rashaud Lavoie, 30, was one of eight Maine...
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
These Objects at the New Target in Auburn, Maine Could Rival the Auburn Walmart Pole
Word dropped earlier this week that will be awesome for Mainers but horrible for our wallets -- a brand new Target is opening in about 3 weeks on Sunday, November 6 in Auburn. Of course, when you think of giant chain stores in Auburn, Maine, you think of only one thing.
